After the nicest weekend we've seen all summer with sunny skies and comfy humidity levels, we'll see both the heat and humidity steadily build as this week unfolds. First it's the humidity, which will fuel a couple of scattered thunderstorms through Monday evening, with another round popping up Tuesday afternoon and evening. Next comes the heat, with 90-degree heat likely for most areas starting Wednesday and likely lasting through Saturday. For many, it will be the hottest stretch of the summer, which hasn't seen a lot of heat. And for some, like the Lehigh Valley, it will likely be the first heat wave of the summer so far. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index as highs as 95-100 degrees. While there may be a spotty thunderstorm, we'll remain mainly dry the second half of the week, at least until the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, a cold front will drop in from the north, sparking a few showers and storms ahead of it on Saturday, then breaking the hot and humid stretch once it passes through early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There will be a few scattered showers or thunderstorms through the evening hours, with scattered being the key word as many may remain mostly or entirely dry. Once the evening passes, expect partly cloudy skies and a dry overnight, with lows in the mid 60s. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s, which isn't that humid, at least not yet, although it isn't as comfortable as where we were over the weekend.
TUESDAY
Expect another partly sunny and last seasonably warm day of the week, as the hotter air arrives starting Wednesday. It will be moderately humid with dew points as high as the mid 60s, but not as humid as it will likely be later this week. The chance of a few afternoon showers or gusty storms has increased a bit for the second half of Tuesday, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. The best chance of a few gusty storms will be from the Delaware Valley south and east towards the South Jersey shore and onto Delmarva. Storms are most likely from early afternoon to early evening before the threat diminishes.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
We'll likely have the 3-h's of summer the second half of the week, the haze, the (increasing) heat, and the high humidity. Despite those things, we look to remain mainly dry and keep most if not all of the thunderstorms away for a change. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees on Wednesday, then into the low 90s Thursday and Friday, with dew points rising into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That will push the heat index up to around 95-100 degrees, certainly the hottest stretch/feel we've seen during this not-that-hot summer so far. While an isolated storm is possible given the building heat and humidity, most areas stay dry through Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but with some showers and t-storms a decent possibility. Storms may linger into Sunday, but the heat and humidity may begin to ease if a cold front can drop south through the area and provide some relief. Highs should fall back into the low to mid 80s Sunday and Monday as some relief arrives from the north.
