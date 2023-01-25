WEDNESDAY: Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain through around midnight or just after then a lingering shower or two; still breezy. Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 41, Low: 25
Some measurable snow is in the area as our storm system moves through Wednesday, with the higher totals around and north of Blue Mountain and in the higher elevations of the mountains.
Snow moved in late Wednesday morning, and will continue into the afternoon for most of the area. Eventually some milder air will wrap in changing the snow over to a chilly rain, some of which will be heavy at times. The rain will continue into the evening and parts of the overnight hours before departing northeast.
Snow will also pick up in intensity pretty quickly and there should be “instant stickage” with cold ground and steadier snow. So you’ll go from no snow to white ground pretty quickly. My street for instance: pic.twitter.com/TQTweGKSbA— Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) January 25, 2023
Expect roads to be slippery midday through mid-afternoon, and the commute home will have mainly rain but could be messy. Some slippery roads are likely so please use extra caution! More details on Wednesday's storm below.
Drier conditions return through the end of the work week and into early next week. Temperatures stay at or above average and skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Some light snow arrived late morning or midday for most of us, but expect a burst of some heavier snow to continue into the afternoon.
Midday through mid-afternoon is the window in which we expect slick travel, until about 4 p.m. The heavier burst of snow will quickly stick to the roads.
Heavier burst of snow on schedule for early to mid afternoon. Circled area has visibility 1/4 to 1/2 mile in moderate to heavy snow. Toughest travel between now and 3pm for most. Lingers longer in the Poconos. pic.twitter.com/DQALVJxrRB— Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) January 25, 2023
Snow will change to rain later in the afternoon and evening, meaning the evening commute for 9-to-5ers will likely be better than leaving early this afternoon.
In the Poconos and northern areas, snow will linger longer into the evening, but will eventually turn to rain a little later tonight.
Accumulation before rain washes it away:
-- For the majority of our area in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, around and north of I-78 will likely see 1-3" before changing over to rain.
-- In areas near Blue Mountain and in the Poconos over to parts of northwest New Jersey and points north, we will see slightly higher totals around 3-6" especially in the higher elevations.
-- Folks south of I-78 and closer to I-95: expect around a coating to an inch before changing to all rain, some heavy at times.
-- South and east of 95 will mainly be rain.
Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s and breezes will kick up throughout the day especially closer to the coast.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
After the change to rain, expect a good dose of rainfall through around midnight or just after before the precipitation wraps up and the low pressure system departs. On average , expect widespread half inch to an inch or so of plain old rain, some of which will be heavy at times.
Skies will gradually break up for the remainder of the overnight with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday.
A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s.
Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
WEEKEND
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both day with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will grow to the middle and upper 40s and nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s.
We'll watch a weak system passing just to our north for a shower or two but the majority of the weekend looks to be dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: