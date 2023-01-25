NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 2 inches, with the greatest amounts in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Pennsylvania counties of Leigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 4:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly exceed one inch per hour this afternoon. The snow will change to a wintry mix, then to all rain by late afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use extra caution if traveling. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by dialing 5 1 1. &&