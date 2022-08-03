After a beautiful Wednesday, enjoy more pleasant conditions Wednesday night as well. Heat and humidity come flying back Thursday and it will also be the hottest and steamiest day of the week. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s! We'll also challenge record high temperatures Thursday. The record to at ABE is 97° set back in 1930 and the record to beat in RDG is 99° set back in 2006. On Friday, a few showers and storms will return to close the week as our next front approaches which will stall and keep a few showers and storms lingering through the weekend. Another front arrives early next week also and a classic summery pattern of heat, humidity and t-storms will carry into part of the new week.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
After a beautiful day, it'll be a comfortable and pleasant evening. Expect temperatures to fall through the 70s and 60s. Humidity will remain tolerable and skies will be mostly clear.
THURSDAY
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again, where we could challenge record high temperatures across the region. Also dew points are expected to rise back into the 60s and possibly 70s so that'll make it feel like the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in place for a large part of the area so please make sure you are taking the proper heat precautions to stay safe!
FRIDAY
There are some question marks surrounding the timing of a cold front that is expected to drop in from our north and west late in the week. Some guidance as of late is moving the front through quicker bringing showers and storms across the area already by late Thursday and then cooling temperatures off a decent amount on Friday. Other guidance however has been sticking with what we’ll continue to go with for now, which is to have the front track in Friday. This means some of the heat and humidity will still remain with us for Friday right out ahead of the cold front with high temperatures expected to top out around 90 degrees. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air may produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon. Latest indications are this front will remain draped across the region for the start of next weekend keeping the forecast a bit unsettled and humid, but also cloudier and slightly cooler.
TRACK THE WEATHER: