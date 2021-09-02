The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the
* Flood Warning for...
Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Southwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 945 AM EDT Thursday.
* At 1154 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the
warning area. Several roads are closed, and a number of rivers and
streams remain in flood. Flooding will continue through the night.
Please continue to heed road closures.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood,
Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, and
Robesonia.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 298.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 45.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
&&