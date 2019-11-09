TODAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds and chilly. High: 42
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 27
SUNDAY: Milder with times of clouds and sun. High: 54 Low: 37
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
We've all heard the saying, "don't judge a book by its cover." It's the same motto that can be applied to our weather as of late with the kind of days that look really nice, but feel quite the opposite.
Unlike Friday, Saturday won't bring us much in the wind department, cushioning the near-record cold start and unseasonably chilly finish. Plenty of sunshine will also curb the cold as an area of high pressure hovers slowly slides to a position off the coast. Highs in the lower 40s will come in a good 15 degrees below average for this time of November. But while there’s no doubt that Saturday, like its predecessor, will be unseasonably chilly...just wait until the middle of next week when a stronger blast of arctic air may have us mired in the 30s for daytime highs for at least a couple of days, as we trade our December feel for an early January one.
Thankfully, there will be a brief reprieve between cold shots, but not until the second half of the weekend, and after another sub-freezing start Sunday morning. By afternoon, skies will trend partly sunny and temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the middle 50s. Veterans Day on Monday also looks seasonably mild, especially compared to what’s coming later in the week. While clouds will gradually spill in from the west, perhaps dimming the view of Mercury's morning Transit, Veterans Day should be a dry day and the last day of 50-something-degree temperatures for a while. So enjoy the two day lull in the cold temperatures, because it may be a little while before seasonable temperatures return.
Low pressure will develop along our arctic cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning as it slides towards and off the East Coast, eventually delivering our next shot of cold air. Out ahead of that front, some light rain will develop overnight Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But as the cold air catches up, that rain will change to snow before ending by midday Tuesday. Accumulations, if any, will be minor with coatings of snow possible in spots and maybe an inch in the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey.
The conversational snowflakes notwithstanding, the bigger talking point next week will be the early season arctic air. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday as the cold air rushes in, with 40s in the morning replaced by below freezing temperatures later in the day. Wednesday looks bitter cold, with highs only in the middle 30s and wind chills likely in the teens and 20s throughout the day. There’s a chance of breaking another cold record on Wednesday for some, the record coldest high temperature ever for November 13th. In Allentown, that record is 36°, and the forecast high is only 34° as of right now. Lows may drop all the way into the teens under clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night.
Temperatures will bounce back to 50° by later next weekend, with a bunch of 40° days tucked in between.