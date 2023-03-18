Saturday saw a return to more seasonable temperatures as afternoon highs dropped back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Outside of some pesky morning clouds, the afternoon certainly featured a decent amount of sunshine. Of course the westerly winds of 10-20 mph factored in certainly added a little extra chill to the air, but all-in-all, it wasn't too bad of a day for mid-March standards. A secondary cold front sliding through tonight may spark a stray flurry or snow shower into Sunday morning, mainly across the mountains north and west, but the bigger factor with the front will be a return to even chillier temperatures to close out the weekend. While Sunday should still feature some decent sunny intervals, high temperatures may struggle to even get to 40 degrees. Factor in some gusty winds (though not as gusty as what we saw during the middle of this past week) and things will certainly feel quite a bit colder than the actual air temperature. Then we welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine on Monday. That will be followed by above normal high temperatures moving through the middle of the week with some more sunshine and dry conditions. The weather stays mild into the latter half of the week, but a series of frontal boundaries also turns our skies cloudier and brings the chance for a bit of rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
A cold front moving in tonight combined with an upper level disturbance and a northwest flow over the Great Lakes may be enough to send a flurry or snow shower our way into Sunday morning, but the best odds for this to happen are likely north of Interstate 80 and near and west of Interstate 81. Skies otherwise should be mostly clear or partly cloudy overnight with more cloud cover seen the further north and west one travels. Westerly winds will remain a bit gusty overnight on the order of 10-20 mph making for wind chills down into the teens overnight and first thing Sunday morning as low temperatures settle into the mid 20s. As we work through Sunday, look for largely dry conditions outside of that small chance early for a flurry or snow shower north and west with intervals of clouds and sun. For the last full day of winter, it will certainly feel like winter as high temperatures struggle to even get to 40 degrees. And even during the afternoon, wind chills will still be down into the 20s and 30s as westerly winds continue to blow on the order of 10-20 mph.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring as high pressure settles overtop of the region. We can expect plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday and temperatures inching back to seasonable levels. Highs should climb back to around 50 degrees Monday, then continue to climb into the upper 50s on Tuesday. Both days should feature light winds as well. There will be a low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast mid-week, but forecast model guidance continues to show the storm staying out to sea and leaving us alone.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Wednesday features just a bit more cloud cover compared to the start of the week, but still some decent breaks of sun along with continued mild afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. A series of frontal boundaries will inch closer to the region starting Wednesday night and likely linger through the rest of the week bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers on occasion. Thursday looks likely that we'll still be on the mild side of our fronts as high temperatures climb to around 60 degrees, but there's a little more uncertainty by the end of the week as some guidance has our temperatures really soaring, while other guidance keeps us in the cool sector. There's still plenty of time to watch this of course.
TRACK THE WEATHER: