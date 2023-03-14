As expected, most of the accumulating snow piled up in the Poconos and parts of northwest NJ with some higher totals ranging from 4-9" in the higher elevations. A few lingering snow showers and flurries are likely heading into this evening before finally wrapping up as the low pressure system pulls away from the coast. Blustery winds will be the main weather headline though this evening and Wednesday with winds gusting near 40-45 mph. This could lead to some tree damage or some isolated power outages. As high pressure begins to dig into the region, some strong gusty winds and chilly air will be felt all across the region into Wednesday. The weather does turn quiet and dry Wednesday, Thursday and part of St. Patrick's Day Friday. Also, by the end of the week winds will finally settle down a bit. Closing out the week, temperatures will turn milder with highs climbing back through the 50s, perhaps even making a run towards 60 degrees on Friday for St. Patrick's Day! A cold front approaches Friday which will bring increasing clouds and perhaps a shower later in the day and evening before tapering off Saturday morning. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Saturday but cooler and breezy conditions return Sunday with brighter skies.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
It'll remain mostly cloudy during the evening as precipitation wraps up and temperatures drop to the upper 20s. Winds will stay blustery overnight, too, so wind chills will likely be in the lower 20s and teens in some spots. High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes. High temperatures will also remain somewhat chilly Wednesday only topping out in the low to mid 40s with wind chills still well down into the 30s courtesy of the gusty winds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday should turn much more comfortable as high pressure builds overhead really lightening the winds. At the same time, some much milder air builds back into the region, raising high temperatures back into the mid 50s. Dry conditions continue with partly sunny skies for Friday as a southerly breeze continues pumping in mild air raising afternoon highs into the upper 50s - some backyards may even make a run towards 60 degrees on Friday as well! Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches bringing a few showers later Friday into early Saturday in the form of plain old rain. Now, if you have plans for St. Patrick's Day you won't run into any major weather problems aside from a shower later in the day but rain gear is a good idea to have late Friday if your outside.
WEEKEND
After a cold front pushes through the area Friday night, showers will begin to taper off Saturday morning and skies will begin to break up throughout the day. Temperatures will likely hold in the 50s Saturday, however by Sunday some cooler air will spill in leading to slightly cool highs mainly in the mid 40s amid breezy conditions. Also expect partly sunny skies closing out the weekend.
