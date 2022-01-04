Monday reminded us that it is indeed winter, as much colder air returned for everyone, and brisk winds kept wind chills well below freezing throughout the day.
While we all had the winter feel, some towards the shore got a look of winter as well. Over a foot of snow fell in parts of South Jersey and Delaware, although the first snowstorm of the season missed most of the area.
There's another opportunity for some snow later this week, centered on Thursday night and early Friday morning, but the next three days look mainly dry and seasonably chilly.
And for the first time in 9 days, we'll welcome back abundant sunshine today, our first mostly sunny day since the Sunday after Christmas!
Following the late week snow chance, there's more cold in the forecast through the weekend and early next week, as a wintry pattern has certainly set up for early January after a mild December.
TODAY
For the first time in over a week, we'll welcome back blue skies and abundant sunshine, our first mostly sunny day since two Sundays ago!
It will be on the colder side, but it will be the nicest looking day we've had in a while.
Expect highs in the mid 30s, after a cold start this morning with some widespread teens to wake up to. Thankfully, the wind won't be as brisk as on Monday, so there won't be as much of a wind chill.
TONIGHT
It will be a partly cloudy and seasonably cold early January night, with lows in the low 20s, not quite as cold as last night was. Winds will be light, so there won't be much of a wind chill either.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The mainly dry weather continues through the middle of the week, with a mostly cloudy and somewhat milder Wednesday, the warmest day of the forecast as highs inch up into the low 40s.There could be a few rain showers in New Jersey, but most of the day remains dry.
We'll be back to some sunshine on Thursday, at least to start the day, before clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of our next snow threat. Highs on Thursday will dip back into the upper 30s, seasonably chilly for this time of year.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning.
Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week.
While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right, generally a light to moderate snowfall for much of the area.
This may also favor the entire area, meaning all of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. That's in contrast to Monday's storm, which was only focused on areas south and east of Interstate 95 towards the shore.
SATURDAY
Regardless of what happens with the Thursday night into Friday morning potential snowfall, some very cold air is poised to build right back in as we go into the start of the weekend.
High pressure will once again build into the region, so we can expect plenty of sunshine. However, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. Winds will have been gusty later Friday, but we do at least expect them to lighten up during the day Saturday with high pressure overhead.
