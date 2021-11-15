After some mild 60s this time last week, the temperature rollercoaster continues this week. Temperatures over the weekend began on the colder side with highs in the 40s and nights in the 20s and 30s. The chilly trend will last through at least the first half of the week while remaining mostly dry. By Wednesday we'll finally see somewhat normal afternoon highs in the middle 50s. The cold will really ease by Thursday with highs briefly climbing back into the 60s. However, a cold front will then track through late in the day Thursday bringing a chance for a few passing showers and a return to chilly high temperatures in the 40s for Friday along with some gusty winds.
TONIGHT
Skies will gradually be clearing this evening and overnight while winds will also begin to settle down. Temperatures will take a tumble down into the lower 30s and perhaps even some upper 20s in some backyards. So, some patchy frost will be possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to lighter winds and a return to mostly sunny skies, however it will of course still remain chilly. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and growing to the upper 40s in the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. And once again overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days of the week, before more cold looks to return by week's end. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, and we’ll likely see a period of some rain accompanying that front later in the afternoon going into at least the early nighttime. Before that rain settles in however, a southerly breeze ahead of the cold front looks to push high temperatures Thursday all the way up into the mid 60s. Don’t get too comfortable with those numbers however, because chilly air comes right back in behind the front for Friday. Highs Friday will come crashing back down into the upper 40s with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air.
