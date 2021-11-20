Thankfully, we'll get a break from the wind today, but Saturday's highs will again struggle to do much better than the mid to upper 40s. We'll inch above 50 degrees on Sunday, but with lots of clouds and some rain showers by Sunday night into early Monday ahead of yet another cold front. Behind that front, it's even colder, as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the lower half of the 40s, with wind chills at or below freezing much of the day on Tuesday thanks to 40 mile-per-hour gusts. While cold, it does look dry for the big pre-Thanksgiving travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely dry with easing cold come Turkey Day itself.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the colder but the brighter of the two weekend days, as sunshine gives way to a gradual increase in clouds. While cold, winds will be much lighter than Friday, so the wind chill won't be much of a factor. Still, we'll start the day in the mid 20s, and finish only in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy as we await our next cold front and shot of cold and wind that will follow. The current cold eases a bit to wrap up the weekend, as highs inch back up towards seasonable levels in the low 50s. A shower is possible later in the day west of the Lehigh Valley, but the better chance for some showers will hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY
Monday will bring the only unsettled weather before Thanksgiving, and even then, it's just some morning rain showers ahead of our next cold front. More impactful will be the reinforcing shot of cold that will follow that front through midweek. Skies will clear later on Monday, but likely will come with dropping temperatures and increasing winds.
TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY
Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this fall, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and wind chill near or below freezing much of the day despite partly sunny skies. Winds will be cranking, gusting to 40mph throughout the blustery and cold day. Winds and cold will gradually ease Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with mid 40s but still brisk breezes on the big travel day Wednesday, then light winds and low 50s with partly sunny skies on Turkey Day itself.
