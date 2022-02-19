As expected, Saturday featured a vigorous line of snow showers tracking across the region from midday through the early afternoon as an arctic cold front moved through. Many spots quickly went from sunshine and temperatures either side of 40 degrees to whiteout conditions, heavy snow, winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour, temperatures falling below freezing, and a quick coating of snow. Of course as is typically the case with squalls, they don't last long, and within 20 minutes, many of us saw the sun coming back out. While precipitation has come to an end, gusty winds remain with us this evening as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds in behind our arctic front. Lots of chilly sunshine will be the rule on Sunday and winds will finally and thankfully relax to wrap up the weekend. Our next surge of spring-like warmth arrives for the first half of next week. President's Day Monday will be noticeably warmer as highs spring back to the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rise as we head into the midweek when we'll take another stab at some 60s. The next best chance for rain will be Tuesday as an area of low pressure sweeps through. By the end of the week, temperatures will drop back off to seasonable levels, and we might even have some wintry weather to deal with late Thursday into Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on this evening we'll continue to be vigilent about strong winds as gusts to 50 miles-per-hour will remain possible. Some tree limb damage as well as a few power outages will remain possible this evening due to those gusty winds. Fortunately, high pressure will build over West Virginia and Virginia later tonight allowing our winds to gradually diminish. Skies will turn out mainly clear as temperatures plummet to some pretty frigid levels for this time of the year in the low to mid teens.
SUNDAY
With more sunshine and a flake-free day, this day will get the nod as the better weekend day. High pressure will remain in control as it slowly moves off the coast by late in the day. We'll likely start Sunday with ample sunshine before some clouds increase later in the morning through midday. Then, we expect bright sunshine to return again progressing through the afternoon. High temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s, but with a fair amount of sunshine and breezes more on the order of 6-12 miles-per-hour, it will feel a bit more comfortable to be out and about compared to Saturday.
MONDAY
President's Day will be the best and warmest one of the extended holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back to the low and mid 50s after a chilly weekend. We can thank a shift in the wind to a warmer direction (south to southwest) for the warming trend.
TUESDAY
Expect a wet Tuesday with occasional light to moderate rain throughout the day. Steadiest and heaviest rains look like they will occur during the PM hours. An early estimate at rainfall totals look to be around a half inch or so. Despite the clouds and raindrops Tuesday, highs should still manage to reach the mid 50s, so it will remain rather mild.
WEDNESDAY
For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and next Wednesday may be our day for the week ahead. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning, but clouds should otherwise clear and some sun should boost those temperatures up to around or just above 60 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front will track through later in the afternoon, and behind that front, seasonably colder air will make a comeback for the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will take a tumble for Thursday in the wake of the cold front that slides through Wednesday afternoon. A northeasterly wind flow will help funnel in the much colder air, and we can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. At the same time, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day as the next storm system gathers to our south and west. It's possible some snow, or a light mix of snow, sleet, and rain may arrive late in the day Thursday, but it seems there will be a better opportunity for steadier snow or a wintry mix overnight Thursday. An area of low pressure will be tracking northward through Tennessee and Kentuck towards the Ohio Valley and that will send a decent swath of moisture in our direction colliding with the colder air.
FRIDAY
The low pressure system moving up from our southwest Thursday night will transfer its energy to a new low somewhere off the Delmarva or New Jersey Shoreline Friday morning. That low will then continue tracking northeastward throughout Friday. The timing of when this new coastal low forms will be key with regards to what type of precipitation we see on Friday. Right now we're going with a forecast of a wintry mix changing to rain from south to north on Friday, however if the new coastal low that forms occurs quicker and further south, a colder scenario would ensure and that could mean more snow for our region. Changes our likely as this is a long ways off, so keep paying close attention to the forecast in the coming days.
