As we close out the first weekend of February, expect mostly sunny skies and below normal temperatures near freezing this afternoon. An area of low pressure will be passing offshore Monday so a few showers or snow showers will be possible, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valle and Berks county but one or two could drift into our area. Oter than that, weather-wise, it's pretty quiet and mainly dry for the next several days. The remainder of the weekend is the coldest part of the forecast with highs expected to be right around freezing Sunday then the cold will ease next week. Expect some 40-degree highs return by Tuesday and last for several days, all the while keeping things mainly dry and rather pleasant for early February.
SUNDAY
High pressure will lift northward into New England throughout the day Sunday eventually moving off the coast by late in the day. The high will keep our weather dry and rather sunny, and with the winds shifting to more of a southerly direction by the afternoon, expect some slightly warmer air to push in. Afternoon highs Sunday should rebound to around 32 degrees, and while this is still pretty chilly for this time of the year, it certainly won’t feel as harsh as Saturday thanks to plenty of sunshine and light winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week looks to be rather quiet for February standards, with a slow easing of the cold and relatively dry weather through Friday. On Monday, we’ll need to keep an eye on an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast Coast and tracking northward offshore. While this system doesn’t look to be that strong, it might track close enough to the coast to throw a little rain and snow to at least New Jersey and Delaware, and maybe even as far north and west as the Lehigh Valley. Even if we do see some precipitation, any sort of accumulation would likely be hard to come by given that we expect high temperatures Monday to still reach the upper 30s. Other than that slight chance for a little rain or snow, Monday should be a mostly cloudy day. High pressure will return for Tuesday leading to dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will continue to warm a little reaching the low to mid 40s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The weather word of the week continues to be quiet. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with high temperatures running a little above normal mostly in the middle 40s. A few very weak fronts look to track through mainly late Wednesday, late Thursday, and late Friday, but at most all these features look to do are spark some flurries, sprinkles, or a rain or snow shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
