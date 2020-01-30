After a rather cloudy start to this week, we finally saw a return to a fair amount of sunshine Wednesday which aided in making things feel a little more tolerable to be out and about. Our weather will stay quiet and dry through the end of this week with chilly temperatures today followed by a slightly milder Friday as we end the month of January. As we kick off February this weekend, we continue to track a storm system which is looking more and more likely to stay well offshore and have very little impacts (if any at all) on our area. February also looks to pick up right where January left off temperature-wise, with a surge of mild air next week sending 50-something-degree warmth back in our direction.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
An area of high pressure over eastern Canada will now be controlling our weather for the rest of the week. As the high moved closer to the region last night, we saw the breezes from the daytime Wednesday subside along with mostly clear skies. This setup allowed overnight lows to dip down into the upper teens to low 20s making for a seasonably cold start to Thursday morning. The high pressure system to our north will remain in control today keeping our weather dry, but seasonably chilly with highs only in the upper 30s thanks to a northerly wind turning easterly. We will likely see a bit more cloud cover today compared to Wednesday, as a weak upper level disturbance moves through. These clouds should come in the form of thin high clouds however, so we can still expect some decent sunshine to filter through those clouds (probably milky sunshine). The weak upper level disturbance that tracks through today will move offshore tonight taking some of the clouds from the daytime with it. Look for skies to turn out partly cloudy as overnight lows dip to levels not too far off from Wednesday night’s lows in the low to mid 20s.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
The aforementioned high pressure system will continue controlling our weather for Friday as it centers itself across northern New England. It will be yet another dry day with sunshine to start, followed by some thickening and increasing clouds during the afternoon, as some milder air from our south and west tries to push back into the area. While Friday morning will start seasonably cold, afternoon highs should be a little warmer reaching the low to mid 40s. A somewhat mild end to the month of January seems quite fitting given how mild the month has been overall. Look for clouds to continue to thicken and increase Friday night with a spotty rain or snow shower possible late thanks to some activity trying to move in from the west and south. This precipitation chance appears to be very low and isolated at this time. With plenty more clouds expected Friday night, look for overnight lows to be milder only dropping into the lower 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
The start of February and first weekend of the month features both the Super Bowl and Groundhog Day on Sunday. Temperature-wise, February picks up right where January left off, with highs expected to be in the low to mid 40s Saturday, and middle 40s on Sunday. We continue to track a couple pieces of energy, one to the north and one to the south, that will try to phase into one storm system this weekend, but will likely struggle to do so, meaning there will be little if any impact on our weather. For Saturday, the southern piece of energy…coastal low pressure…will likely be the strongest, but will track far enough east off the Mid-Atlantic coast keeping the large majority of any precipitation away from our area. Those closer to the coast and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor may see a glancing shot of a little light rain and wet snow, but other than that, many of us should just see mostly cloudy skies. Some of the northern energy…upper level low pressure…may also throw a snow shower towards areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but it probably won’t be until Saturday night that more of the area stands a better chance of seeing some rain and snow showers as our northern stream energy swings through. Little, if any accumulation, seems the most likely outcome however at this time. The upper level northern stream energy that moves through Saturday night will head out to sea for Super Bowl Sunday while broad high pressure centered over the Gulf Coast tries to nose back into our area. Outside of a stray morning rain or snow shower Sunday, the day should be dry with clouds giving way to some sunshine, and no weather issues to travel to those Super Bowl parties. The other thing we will be keeping our eyes on for Sunday morning will be Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of whether or not we see six more weeks of winter. It appears at this time there will be rather cloudy skies with some snowflakes around for western Pennsylvania a little before 7:30am Sunday morning when Phil makes his appearance. This would likely mean Phil wouldn’t see his shadow meaning an early start to spring, but of course, even if he sees his shadow, most people probably wouldn’t mind six more weeks of “this” winter, which has hardly been wintry.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
A broad area of high pressure will build off the Southeast U.S coast for Monday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. At the same time, a ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen. This all means a surge of mild air will return to the region pumping afternoon highs on Monday all the way up into the middle 50s. With high pressure in control at both the surface and aloft, we can expect a dry start to the new week with sunshine and patchy clouds.