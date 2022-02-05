Over the past few days, instead of accumulating snow, we mainly got rain, and a lot of it! Many backyards picked up 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with flooding and not shoveling to contend with. Cold air has since taken over so be wary of icy spots thanks to a freeze up of any leftover standing water, puddles, or wet surfaces from the excessive rain. We got a chance to dry out otherwise Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. A couple isolated locations north and west of the Lehigh Valley did experience some early morning snow-squalls, but overall it was a precipitation-free day. High temperatures only managed to reach the mid 20s however, and with a brisk breeze, it felt more like it was in the single digits to lower teens throughout much of the day. Weather-wise, it's pretty quiet and mainly dry for the next several days. The remainder of the weekend is the coldest part of the forecast with highs expected to be right around freezing Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The cold will ease next week as some 40-degree highs return, all the while keeping things mainly dry and rather pleasant for early February.
DETAILED FORECAST
REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND
High pressure to our west will gradually move eastward and settle atop the region tonight leading to diminishing winds and clear skies. This setup should allow low temperatures to really drop off overnight with the numbers eventually dipping down to either side of 10 degrees. At least with the lightening winds, wind chill values won’t be much different from the actual air temperature. High pressure will lift northward into New England throughout the day Sunday eventually moving off the coast by late in the day. The high will keep our weather dry and rather sunny, and with the winds shifting to more of a southerly direction by the afternoon, expect some slightly warmer air to push in. Afternoon highs Sunday should rebound to around 32 degrees, and while this is still pretty chilly for this time of the year, it certainly won’t feel as harsh as Saturday thanks to plenty of sunshine and light winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week looks to be rather quiet for February standards, with a slow easing of the cold and relatively dry weather through Friday. On Monday, we’ll need to keep an eye on an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast Coast and tracking northward offshore. While this system doesn’t look to be that strong, it might track close enough to the coast to throw a little rain and snow to at least New Jersey and Delaware, and maybe even as far north and west as the Lehigh Valley. Even if we do see some precipitation, any sort of accumulation would likely be hard to come by given that we expect high temperatures Monday to still reach the upper 30s. Other than that slight chance for a little rain or snow, Monday should be a mostly cloudy day. High pressure will return for Tuesday leading to dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will continue to warm a little reaching the low to mid 40s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The weather word of the week continues to be quiet. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with high temperatures running a little above normal mostly in the middle 40s. A few very weak fronts look to track through mainly late Wednesday, late Thursday, and late Friday, but at most all these features look to do are spark some flurries, sprinkles, or a rain or snow shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
TRACK THE WEATHER: