Happy Easter to you and your loved ones! It will be a chilly holiday this year as temperatures turned sharply colder after the passage of a cold front Saturday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50° but it does look to be mostly dry, albeit chilly and brisk, for any Easter egg hunts or holiday plans. There could also be a stray flurry or sprinkle mid to late morning through around midday but won't ruin any outdoor plans for the day. Our next round of wet weather arrives later Monday into early Tuesday thanks to a potential spring Nor’easter. High pressure will return for the middle of next week leading to dry and sunny times. Temperatures look to return to more seasonable levels in the 60s for the latter half of the upcoming week.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind Saturday’s cold front, expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but also a much colder day as high temperatures will only climb to around 50 degrees - about 30 degrees colder than Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a brisk northwest breeze between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the sharp cool down, although a few conversational flurries or sprinkles aren’t entirely out of the realms of possibilities, mainly from the morning through midday.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Cool air will remain in place with highs in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday amid brisk breezes and the chance for some rain. Monday likely starts dry and chilly will temperatures plummeting to the middle and lower 30s, feeling like the upper 20s once you factor in the chilly winds. Throughout the day clouds will increase especially after lunchtime. The wet weather arrives later in the afternoon with the steadiest rains Monday night before tapering back to light rain or showers Tuesday morning. As the coastal low lifts its way northward towards New England Tuesday, clouds should then break for some sunshine as we progress through Tuesday, but a few showers wrapping around the system remain possible.
LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry weather and bright sunshine, lighter winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. High pressure will shift offshore Thursday leading to a return of a southerly wind flow which will drive in milder air. Temperatures Thursday will be back to more seasonable levels with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A weak and dying cold front moving in from our west may limit sunshine Thursday and perhaps even spark a stray shower, but all-in-all, much of the day looks dry at this time. Pleasant conditions will continue though Friday, too, with temperatures growing into the 70s.
