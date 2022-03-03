Some chillier weather is settling in to wrap up the week, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday but a brisk and cooler breeze keeping daytime highs in the low 40s for most of us, about a ten degree drop from Wednesday. The coldest part of our forecast occurs tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds allowing lows to drop into the mid teens, a reminder that it is still officially winter, at least for a few more weeks. Abundant sunshine returns on Friday, this time without the gusty winds, but it will be a chilly day for early March with highs only in the upper 30s. More warmth will gradually build in over the weekend, especially Sunday into early next week. But along with that warmth will come more clouds and several chances for some rain or rain showers, with Sunday and again later Monday into early Tuesday likely the best chances for some wet weather. Highs may surge into the 60s early next week, but we'll have to pay the price and dodge some occasional raindrops. Colder weather returns later in the week as the typical March roller coaster temperature ride continues.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be the coldest part of an increasingly warm forecast into the weekend and early next week. Expect diminishing breezes, a mostly clear night, and therefore cold overnight lows in the mid teens for most of us. While it will still be brisk into the evening, winds will gradually lighten overnight.
FRIDAY
Friday will be a good-looking late winter day, with lots of sunshine and also lighter winds compared to Thursday. But temperatures will be a little colder than average. We're expecting highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees after morning temps in the teens to start the day. Our average high for early March is in the mid 40s, so Friday will have more of a February feel despite the sunshine. Friday night won't be quite as cold as clouds increase, but lows will still get down close to 20 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday is our transition day to a milder pattern, as a warm front lifts north in our direction but doesn't make it through just yet. Out ahead of it, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the start of the weekend looks mainly dry as we hold off most of the rain until the second half of the weekend and may even sneak in some sunnier intervals during the day. Highs will inch up into the mid to upper 40s, a seasonable early March day overall and the better (but not the warmer) weekend day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Our warm front will lift to the north on Sunday, and we'll be in the coveted warm sector. That means highs will surge well into the 60s during the day(near 70° in spots?), even with mostly cloudy skies and what will likely be some occasional rain showers possible during the day. A washout isn't expected, but you will get wet at least part of the day. Then as an area of low pressure ripples along our front later Monday into Tuesday, some steadier rain is possible during that time period. It will remain warm through Monday with highs again in the 60s despite the higher rain chances, then start to turn cooler but eventually dry out during the day on Tuesday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We'll dry out later Tuesday and have a briefly quieter stretch of weather through Wednesday and the middle of the week with closer to seasonable temperatures, before a more active weather pattern may return late in the week with rain and/or snow chances increasing.
TRACK THE WEATHER: