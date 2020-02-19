Sunshine returned in full force Wednesday as temperatures cooled off a little compared to Tuesday, but still reached mild levels for highs for this time of the year. Many of us still saw highs in the mid to upper 40s with even a few low 50s to the south. While these numbers were just a little bit below the widespread 50s from Tuesday, overall it felt much cooler compared to Tuesday thanks to a stiff northwest breeze that at times gusted between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour. This made for wind chill values at times down in the 30s. We can expect a winter-like chill in the air for the remainder of the week before temperatures rebound back to rather mild levels just in time for the weekend. Those mild numbers look to stay with us right into the beginning of next week. Our weather also looks pretty quiet and dry through the weekend before some rain returns late Monday into early Tuesday.
TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Skies should start out mainly clear tonight, but expect some mid and high clouds to stream in from the west overnight as low temperatures dip down to much colder levels in the mid 20s. A storm system will be tracking well to our south Thursday keeping any real rain and snow down across southern Virginia into the Carolinas. This system will however spread some more mid and high clouds in our direction. At the same time, a northwest wind flow will remain picking up some lake effect moisture and depositing snow showers across Upstate New York. A few of these flakes however may be able to sneak into parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, and a little upper level trough swinging through from the northwest also may spark enough energy to drag a couple of those flakes further south during the afternoon into the I-78 corridor and perhaps even south of there. By-in-large however, we will have a dry day Thursday as temperatures turn chillier only reaching the mid and upper 30s for highs. Breezes won’t be as gusty as Wednesday, but it will still be enough to make for wind chills in the upper 20s at times.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
The heart of the colder air that has moved back into the area will be experienced Thursday night and early Friday morning as winds lighten and skies become clear thanks to a large area of Canadian high pressure moving in from our west. This will be a great promoter for lows to dip down into the mid and upper teens. We’ll see a return to ample sunshine then for Friday, but with such a cold start in the morning, and our wind direction staying northwesterly, look for afternoon highs to only reach the mid and upper 30s again.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure will build by to our south and head off the coast for the weekend keeping our weather dry and mostly sunny. Our wind direction will turn southwesterly bringing back in some much milder air. Highs on Saturday should climb back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and Sunday the numbers are expected to reach at least the low to mid 50s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
The mild air that returns over the weekend will stay with us to kick off next week as highs flirt with the 50 degree mark both Monday and Tuesday. At the same time, an area of low pressure approaching us from the west will also push a cold front towards the region. This will lead to increasing clouds on Monday with the possibility for some rain late in the day. This aforementioned storm system looks to move through overnight Monday bringing us the greatest chance for rain which may linger into early Tuesday morning.