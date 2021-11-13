Talk about a fairly wild and crazy day weather-wise, we sure saw it Saturday. A fairly vigorous cold front tracked through bringing with it cloudy skies for a while along with a bit of rain, and even some thunderstorm activity with gusty winds and small hail, especially as one worked east into New Jersey. Those in New Jersey saw highs in the 60s which certainly aided in some of the thunderstorm development, while those in eastern Pennsylvania and to the west only managed to reach right around 50 degrees by midday before the numbers cooled back into the 40s as the rain set in and the cold front tracked through. It even got cold enough that at the tail end of the rainfall, we did see some wet snow occur across the higher elevations of Schuylkill County and the Poconos, although little or no accumulation was seen. And to top it all off, before the day was all said and done, skies cleared out nicely from west to east with a decent amount of sunshine returning as our cold front raced off to the east. Chilly air will continue to build into the region from the north and west as another clipper-like low pressure system moves through Sunday night into Monday. Once again it will be cold enough for parts of the Poconos and higher elevations of Schuylkill County to see a little wet snow, but it's primarily some chilly raindrops for most. Nighttime lows won't get as cold as last week due to more clouds and wind at night, but lows will still drop close to 32 degrees, and with any breeze, wind chills will make it feel colder. The cold will ease by the middle of next week, with highs possibly briefly flirting with 60 degrees next Thursday, if only for a day.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our cold front that moved through earlier in the day Saturday makes its way offshore tonight. This briefly allows high pressure to return which has cleared the skies out nicely. Winds behind our front will be a little gusty at times occasionally over 20 miles-per-hour. This west to northwesterly flow will drive in chillier air tonight as lows drop down to around 32 degrees. Look for skies to turn out mainly clear.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will start with some sunshine early Sunday with morning temperatures around freezing, before clouds again return during the afternoon. It's still a bit brisk, and it's even colder with afternoon highs not getting out of the upper 40s for most of us. A few chilly rain showers look to return Sunday night, especially from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west, and again, it appears it will be cold enough for parts of the Poconos and higher elevations of Schuylkill County to see a little wet snow. A slushy coating on grassy surfaces can't even entirely be ruled out for some of the highest ridgetops to the north, but this shouldn't be too big of a deal and should just be conversational in nature. Sunday night's lows will once again dip down close to 32 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid 30s each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding a chill. Monday will bring another chance for a few scattered rain showers, or even wet snow showers in the Poconos, while Tuesday is likely partly to mostly sunny and dry but brisk and chilly. Temperatures should moderate as we get into the middle and latter part of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days next week, before more cold looks to return by week's end. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with lighter breezes adding to the more pleasant feel. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, which may see highs sneak past 60 degrees, but may also see a few showers.
