An arctic cold front blasted across the region throughout Wednesday leading to scattered snow showers and several snow squalls that produced brief, but intense, bursts of snow that quickly coated the ground in some spots, and brought a rapid reduction in visibility with gusty winds also blowing the snow around. Gusty winds were the other big weather story Wednesday with numerous gusts between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour throughout much of the day leading to wind chills down into the low 20s. Winds gradually subsided last night as snow showers faded away by midnight and skies turned out mostly clear. This setup helped promote low temperatures dropping all the way down into the upper teens to around 20 degrees.
Winds will be much lighter through Thursday with seasonably chilly air also sticking around through Thursday. Mother nature however will quickly turn the blow torch back on as mild air returns Friday into the weekend. Similar to the last couple bouts of mild air, it will come with a price as some rain is expected to go along with it.
TODAY
Thanks to high pressure overhead for today, we can expect a dry day with much lighter winds. Some highs clouds are expected to move in from west to east from midday onward well in advance of a front out across the Midwest, but we should still see a decent amount of sunshine today. Having said that, temperatures will be seasonably chilly. In fact, first thing in the morning we’ll see temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees with those wind chills down to around 10 degrees. By the afternoon, highs are only expected to reach the mid 30s, but wind chills at least won’t be much different from the actual air temperature thanks to the light winds. Today may also turn out to be the first below average day temperature-wise in over two weeks, or since December 21st.
TONIGHT
Some mid and high clouds from a front out across the Midwest will continue to make their way into our area tonight. At the same time, our wind direction will turn to a more southerly component. This southerly flow combined with more clouds will lead to a warmer night compared to last night as lows this go around are only expected to drop into the mid 20s.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
High pressure slides off the coast, steering more warmth and moisture our way ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures take off with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Friday and perhaps a shower or two late at night. We’ll then see a rare January foray with temperatures climbing into the 60s on Saturday, and very well on Sunday too, depending on the timing of our next front. It will feel more like spring than winter!
The warmth will come at a cost however. Plenty of clouds, brisk breezes, and some occasional rain or showers will accompany the unseasonably warm air, though neither day is a complete washout. The occasionally wet weather may end as a steadier rain sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, depending on the timing of our cold front.
START OF NEXT WEEK
Our weekend storm system will be long gone by Monday, but don’t expect a blast of cold air to come in behind it. While high pressure will build by to our north ushering in a slightly cooler air mass, highs and lows are still expected to be around 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Upper 40s are expected for highs Monday and lows Monday night should only drop into the mid 30s. Monday should be a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun.