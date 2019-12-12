TODAY: Chilly with plenty of sunshine. High: 38
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then increasing cloudiness. Low: 24
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain arriving late; steadier and heavier rain expected at night. High: 43 Low: 43
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a damp start to the week with mild temperatures, certainly Tuesday, temperatures have returned to chilly levels and will remain that way to round out the week. The return of chilly air also allowed rain to change over to snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning producing a coating to 1” or 2” in several locations. Precipitation is now long gone and we can expect a mainly quiet and dry remainder of the week. By the start of the weekend however, another surge of mild air returns to the region along with another soaking rain. Behind this system, temperatures will quickly return to colder levels which will stick around into a good portion of next week. Some wintry weather will be possible Monday night into Tuesday.
High pressure moved atop the region last night making for diminishing winds and mostly clear skies. This was a great setup for overnight lows to drop down to the seasonably cold low to mid 20s. Any leftover snow from Wednesday that melted had the opportunity to refreeze so there might be a few slippery spots first thing this morning, certainly on untreated secondary surfaces like walkways or parking lots. High pressure will stay overhead today making for mostly sunny skies with light winds, but highs will stay chilly only topping out in the upper 30s. High pressure will gradually build offshore tonight making for a mostly clear sky to start followed by increasing clouds late. Thanks to a little bit more cloud cover tonight, lows shouldn't get quite as cold as Wednesday night, although they will still drop to seasonable levels in the mid 20s.
High pressure will move off to our north and east along the coast of New England Friday, still maintaining a grip on our region for much of the day keeping things mostly dry. An area of low pressure will be developing near the Gulf Coast and southeastern U.S. and this system will be sending thickening and lowering clouds in our direction throughout Friday. As the aforementioned low starts working northward up the Eastern Seaboard, a little rain may work into our area late in the day Friday with perhaps a little sleet or freezing rain at the onset in higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Very little, if any, ice accumulation however is expected at this time. Friday’s highs should reach the more seasonable low to mid 40s, but these numbers may very well not be realized until the evening or early nighttime. Low pressure will continue its journey northward along the East Coast overnight Friday reaching a position somewhere over our region by Saturday afternoon. The result will be a steadier and heavier rain unfolding overnight Friday into Saturday morning that will probably taper back to on an off periods of rain by the second half of Saturday. Even with a damp and cloudy Saturday anticipated, a surge of mild air accompanying the low pressure system riding up the East Coast will lead to highs reaching the mid and a few upper 50s. By the time the rain is all said and done later Saturday, rainfall totals area-wide look to range between 0.50” to 1.00” with perhaps some isolated higher amounts.
Low pressure will be departing well to our north on Sunday, but colder air will come wrapping back in behind it on a west and northwesterly wind flow. Thanks to high pressure trying to build in from the Plains states and Midwest, the pressure gradient between that feature and the departing low well to our north will create gusty winds, perhaps as high as 35 to 45 miles-per-hour. Highs will return to the mid and a few upper 40s, but with the gusty winds, it will feel like it’s well back into the 30s. Fortunately, most of Sunday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the west and northwest wind flow will pick up some lake effect moisture possibly sparking a stray shower with perhaps a few wet snow flakes mixed in across the higher terrain north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
Much of the day Monday looks dry, but another low pressure system will be working its way in our direction from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday sending moisture into cold air. At this time we think some snow and ice will break out initially Monday night into Tuesday morning, eventually changing to rain later in the day Tuesday. This is still a long ways off however and much can change between now and then so it’s still too early to talk about accumulations. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days.
Have a great and safe Thursday and remainder of the week!