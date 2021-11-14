TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some shower, mainly this evening; some wet snow for higher elevations to the north. Low: 33
MONDAY: Windy and chilly with clouds and some breaks of sun; a stray shower or some flakes possible to the north. High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear; remaining brisk and chilly. Low: 31
Sunday was a much quieter day weather-wise compared to Saturday as the region was in between Saturday’s cold front which moved well offshore and another storm system draped from the Great Lakes down through the Midwest. While the day started rather sunny, by late morning skies turned rather cloudy, and we remained that way for much of the rest of the day. Afternoon highs were certainly chilly only managing to reach the middle 40s. Chilly air from the north and west will be reinforced across our region as a clipper low pressure system moves through tonight into Monday. While most of us will just see some chilly rain drops for a bit this evening, it will be cold enough for parts of the Poconos and higher elevations of Schuylkill County to see a little wet snow. Nighttime lows won't get as cold as last week due to more clouds and wind at night, but lows will still drop close to 32 degrees, and with any breeze, wind chills will make it feel colder. The cold will ease by the middle of the week ahead, with highs briefly climbing back into the 60s for Thursday. A cold front will then track through late in the day Thursday bringing a return to chilly high temperatures in the 40s for Friday along with some gusty winds.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure over Michigan will move eastward across Upstate New York tonight dragging a trailing cold front across our region. A bit of chilly light rain will move through parts of the area this evening, especially from the Lehigh Valley and points north. It also appears it will be cold enough for parts of the Poconos and higher elevations of Schuylkill County to see a little wet snow. A slushy coating on grassy surfaces can't even entirely be ruled out for some of the highest ridgetops to the north, but this shouldn't be too big of a deal and should just be conversational in nature. By midnight tonight, much of any shower or snow activity should move away to our north and east and come to an end. While skies will be rather cloudy for a while, look for those clouds to break up a bit more so during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Overnight lows will dip down close to 32 degrees.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid 30s each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding an extra chill. Monday looks to be mainly dry with limited sunshine, but a stray shower or even some wet snow flakes can’t entirely be ruled out, primarily for the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Don’t be surprised if there’s even an isolated squall or two during the afternoon in those higher elevation spots to the north and west. West winds may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour and this will make for wind chills down into the upper 20s at times Monday morning, and still down into the 30s during Monday afternoon. High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to lighter winds and a return to mostly sunny skies, however it will of course still remain chilly.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday will be the milder days of the week, before more cold looks to return by week's end. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front Thursday, and we’ll likely see a period of some rain accompanying that front later in the afternoon going into at least the early nighttime. Before that rain settles in however, a southerly breeze ahead of the cold front looks to push high temperatures Thursday all the way up into the mid 60s. Don’t get too comfortable with those numbers however, because chilly air comes right back in behind the front for Friday. Highs Friday will come crashing back down into the upper 40s with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air.
