In the wake of Saturday's coastal storm, the weather has certainly quieted down across the region, and that will set us up for a quiet start to the week ahead. Sunday got off to a frigid start with many seeing lows well down into the single digits and spots across the Poconos right around 0 degrees. Afternoon highs did manage to reach the mid 20s, and that in combination with lots of sun and lighter winds did make it feel not quite as harsh compared to Saturday. The cold still remains at the moment thanks to Canadian high pressure building in, but that high pressure system will scoot off the coast mid to late week allowing warmer air to build into the region. Expect 40s and perhaps even a few 50s for highs which will certainly lead to a big time thaw given the snow and cold temperatures we've been seeing. The warm-up will come with a bit of a price though with some rain expected Thursday into Friday. That rain will be due to a cold front tracking into the region, and it's possible the cold air will build in quick enough behind the front to change that rain over to a little snow before it ends some time Friday. Following the cold front, high pressure will return for next weekend leading to sunny and dry conditions, however temperatures look to be seasonably cold again.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of high pressure over the region at the surface will keep our weather dry tonight, however a weak upper level piece of energy moving through will lead to times of increasing cloud cover. Never-the-less, we still anticipate some very cold overnight lows, maybe not quite as cold as last night, but still cold enough for this time of the year. We expect the numbers to drop to around 10 degrees.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
We'll wrap up a cold January with a fittingly seasonably cold and dry Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. But when February begins Tuesday, for many, it looks hopeful that the new month will bring a new, milder weather pattern. Expect dry weather Tuesday into Groundhog Day Wednesday as highs claw their way back to the more seasonable mid and upper 30s Tuesday, then into the mid 40s on Wednesday. Tuesday will be another day with a fair amount of sunshine before things cloud up a bit on Wednesday.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Even warmer weather is expected later in the week with upper 40s, and perhaps even some rare 50s, popping into the forecast for Thursday. The milder temps however also look to be accompanied by plenty of clouds and a bit of rain. That rain will come with a cold front that right now looks to track through Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the front, colder air is expected to come blasting back in, and it may even arrive in time to change some of Thursday's rain over to some snow either Friday morning or midday before eventually ending. High pressure and ample sunshine should return for Saturday, but once more, cold and brisk conditions are expected. Highs Friday may occur early on in the upper 30s, then drop into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Saturday looks like it will be stuck in the 20s for highs, and wind chills in the morning look to be in the single digits with teens for wind chills during the afternoon.
TRACK THE WEATHER: