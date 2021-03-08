This past weekend certainly had a winter feel to it with even a few snowflakes on Saturday. Sunday was much brighter with hardly a cloud in sight, but highs only managed to reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, and typical highs for this time of the year are supposed to be in the mid 40s. We start the new week with some more of that chilly air for today, even though once again the day otherwise will have a nice sunny appearance to it.
If you’re sick of the cold though, don’t fret it because our pattern is changing quickly, and we can expect temperatures to take off for the rest of the week. A strong ridge in the jet stream will build into the eastern half of the U.S. and replace the trough that was overhead these last several days. Combine this with a strong surface high pressure system that will eventually position itself to our south and just off the East Coast, and we’ll get a persistent southwesterly flow that will really pump in some warmer air.
Highs should climb well back into the 50s Tuesday, and then we’re likely looking at our first consecutive days of 60-something-degree temperatures for the remainder of the week The forecast also remains dry until Thursday night into Friday, when our next cold front approaches from the west bringing a chance for some light rain showers.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Even though this week overall will be a warm one, today is still going to feel very similar to Sunday. High pressure will be well in control over the region today once again leading to an abundance of sunshine. Lows however this morning are starting out very cold in the upper teens to around 20 degrees, and afternoon highs are only expected to reach the lower 40s. Fortunately winds shouldn’t be too strong, so don’t expect a huge difference when it comes to wind chill values.
TONIGHT
A weak frontal boundary will be tracking in from our north tonight increasing some clouds but nothing more than that. The system should also keep a little bit of a breeze blowing as well. This in combination with more clouds will lead to warmer lows compared to Sunday night, although it will still be seasonably cold. Expect lows to drop into the upper 20s.
TUESDAY
Strong surface high pressure will build to our south and eventually position itself off the Carolina coast late in the day. The strong high will ensure our weather continues to stay dry and mostly sunny, however this time, some much warmer air will start to work its way in our direction on the backside of the high.
Look for afternoon highs Tuesday to climb all the way into the upper 50s. That will certainly feel noticeably warmer compared to the last several days.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our strong surface high pressure system will anchor itself offshore for the remainder of the week leading to a persistent south and southwesterly wind flow. This will pump in the warmest air mass of the year so far.
Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the low 60s, then mid 60s Thursday, then still in at least the low 60s for Friday.
The strong high will keep our weather dry for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and then a little bit more cloud cover Thursday, but no worse than partly sunny skies. On Friday, a slow moving cold front from our west should finally move in, and this will bring mostly cloudy skies along with likely our next real shot for any precipitation. Fortunately it doesn’t look to be anything that substantial with only a few light rain showers expected.
TRACK THE WEATHER: