After a summery surge of 75 to 80 degree warmth on Wednesday, brisk northwest winds in the wake of our most recent cold front delivered a more fall-like feel today. Partly to mostly sunny skies made for a nice-looking day, but highs in the low to mid 60s marked a 10 to 15 degree drop from where we were one day prior. As high pressure builds overhead tonight into Friday, the winds finally relax. But with clear skies and diminishing winds overnight, expect lows to dip into the mid to upper 30s before our next warming trend begins on Friday. Expect lots of sunshine to wrap up the week and start the weekend, with highs climbing back to seasonable levels in the upper 60s on Friday and then soaring into the mid 70s on Saturday. Later in the weekend, we'll watch the remnant rains from Hurricane Delta, now in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to make landfall in Louisiana later Friday. The leftover rains from Delta will try to lift in our direction as early as late Sunday, with clouds increasing during the day, some showers towards evening, and then some steadier rain possible later Sunday night into Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday, with highs easing back into the 60s early next week given plenty of clouds and continued rain chances.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be the chilliest night of the forecast, and the only night we drop into the 30s for the foreseeable future. Expect skies to be mostly clear, and as winds diminish with those clear skies, temperatures will be allowed to drop into the upper 30s for most, and some mid 30s and perhaps some patchy frost, especially in the higher elevations.
FRIDAY
Lots of sunshine and a lighter breeze can be expected on Friday, as high pressure crests overhead. After a very cool start, the abundant sunshine should get us back to seasonable for early October, with highs into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend, before clouds increase on Sunday and rain chances follow shortly thereafter. With west to southwest winds returning as high pressure slides off the coast, highs in the mid 70s will likewise return, making for a warm and dry start to the Columbus Day weekend.
SUNDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry and still fairly warm for this time of year with highs in the low 70s, clouds are forecast to increase throughout the day after perhaps some early morning sunshine. Any rain should hold off to our south and west until very late in the day, when some lighter rain showers sneak in to parts of the area towards evening. Any steadier rain should hold off until Sunday night, as the remnant rains from what was once Hurricane Delta inch in our direction by the end of the holiday weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and even Tuesday’s forecast remain dependent on the track of leftover moisture from Delta, with Monday most likely to be the wettest day at this point. Expect cloudy skies and some periods of rain on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and some likely lighter rain possibly lingering into Tuesday. As a result of the clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will back down into the mid to upper 60s.