TODAY: Chilly with sunshine initially, then turning cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon; a little wet snow across the higher elevations to the north. High: 49
TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle; a little wet snow across the higher elevations to the north. Low: 40
SATURDAY: Breezy and cool with a bit of rain or wet snow through midday, then clouds breaking for a little sun. High: 54 Low: 34
Our Thursday didn't look like too bad of an early spring day, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine as things stayed mostly dry, despite a few spotty raindrops or snowflakes. However, it didn't feel like the middle of April, thanks to unseasonably cool temperatures and a brisk breeze that added an additional chill. Our normal high for mid-April is actually just above 60 degrees, and we spent most of the day between 45 and 50 degrees, more representative of what we expect in the middle of March.
The cool remains king for two more days, before what will likely be a welcome return to more seasonable weather late in the weekend and for most of next week. In addition to the cool keeping us company through the start of the weekend, we'll wrap up the week with a round of some chilly rain and even some wet snow in the higher elevations up along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor later today through early Saturday. The weekend should therefore get brighter, drier, and milder as it progresses, especially by Sunday.
TODAY
Thanks to skies turning out rather clear last night along with diminishing winds, lows were able to drop all the way down to around 30 degrees. The National Weather Service had issued Freeze Warnings for the heart of the viewing area given that the growing season is already underway, so hopefully you remembered to protect that sensitive vegetation outside. Granted, we are very early in the growing season, and most of the area still deals with frost and freeze potential through early to mid-May, so last night and early this morning’s cold is certainly not unusual.
The week ends with another chilly day today as high temperatures again remain mired in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While the morning looks mostly dry with some decent sunshine for a while, that will give way to thickening and increasing clouds moving through the afternoon with some rain also developing, especially west and north of the Lehigh Valley, as a stronger disturbance slides our way.
Some wet snow may factor in over the higher elevations, especially towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors points north, and a whitening of grassy surfaces is possible for some mountain locations. However, the higher accumulations will likely be closer to the NY/PA border, where several inches of snow may fall. For everyone else, it's likely a light to moderate rain that adds up to around 0.25" with some spots closer to 0.50", not nearly as much as the soaking we started the week with. Given that temperatures will be mostly in the 30s and 40s however as the rain and any wet snow falls, it will be a chilly and damp end to the week.
TONIGHT
Occasional rain, drizzle, and any higher elevation wet snow continues tonight, and may even spill over into early Saturday morning as well, but gradually tapers progressing through Saturday morning. Due to the damp conditions, don’t be surprised if some areas of fog develop as well, especially across the higher elevations. Thanks to plenty of moisture around, while the night will be rather gloomy, don’t expect temperatures to drop off too much. Lows should be around 40 degrees.
SATURDAY
As our Friday disturbance develops into a stronger low pressure over the ocean to our east early Saturday, some clouds and a bit of rain and wet snow may linger in the morning, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So after a cloudy and damp start to the day, the afternoon looks drier with some sun eventually returning, but it may take the better part of the day with some slow clearing working in from the northwest. It will remain a bit brisk and cool as highs inch up only a few degrees into the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the better, brighter, and milder of the two weekend days, with sunshine followed by some increasing clouds later in the day as high pressure builds in, if only for a day. It will also be our first chance at seasonable highs in quite a while in the mid 60s, as we finally return closer to our mid-April normal high. A shower or two is possible Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a wave of low pressure develops to our south and east, but the day on Sunday remains rain-free.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low that develops to our south and east Sunday night will continue its journey northeast heading out to sea as we progress through Monday. It appears that our low and our cold front will remain separate and won't phase, so most of the rain from our low stays south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and the cold front itself only brings a few showers out ahead of it, mostly to our northwest. The result for most of us on Monday will be a cloudy to partly sunny day with just the chance of a shower or two, with steadier rain closer to the coast. A northerly component to a rather brisk breeze will nudge temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west late in the day. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour or so, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back into the low 60s.
The day should start with some sunshine, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches later in the day, look for the clouds to thicken and increase. A few showers with the approach of the front will be possible late in the day into the evening, and once the sun goes down and temperatures get a little colder, any remaining showers may mix with some snow for the Poconos. Little or no snow accumulation is expected however.