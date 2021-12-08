What a difference a day makes. After soaking up some 60-something-degree warmth on Monday, our Tuesday highs remained mired in the 30s, so it felt 20 to 30 degrees colder than it did on Monday.
The cold remains with us for the next few days, with highs remaining in the upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.
However, our snow chances for Wednesday, which weren't that exciting to begin with, have fizzled even more. Outside of a few snow showers, mostly in the Poconos, or scattered flurries/sprinkles elsewhere, no real accumulation is expected for most of us.
By the end of the week, the cold will start to ease on Friday, followed by our next surge of warmth for the upcoming weekend. That could include record challenging warmth on Saturday as highs slingshot back into the 60s, although like earlier this week, the warmth will come with some wet and windy weather as well, especially Saturday into Saturday night.
We'll return to seasonably cool mid to upper 40s and drier weather Sunday and Monday.
WEDNESDAY
For about a week now, we've had Wednesday circled for a chance of snow (and/or rain). But as it got closer with each passing day, the chances for snow, especially any accumulating snow, have steadily decreased. And now they are almost gone.
You can still expect a cloudy and chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s and some flurries/sprinkles or a few snow showers around. However, the flakes may be fairly scarce, and you have a better chance of seeing nothing at all than any ground whitening.
Some Poconos spots could see a coating, but even that may be the exception to the rule. Sorry snow lovers.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the week looks a little quieter and drier, with plenty of clouds mixed with some sunshine from time to time. It looks mainly dry and still chilly, but the cold will gradually ease over time.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s, with mid 40s likely come Friday.
A shower or two is possible by Friday, but our next round of steadier rain holds off until the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Get ready for more warmth on Saturday, as highs again make a run into the 60s. In fact, record highs may be challenged, with the Allentown record only 61 degrees looking breakable. The Reading record high is 66 degrees, and even that could be approached.
Unfortunately, we'll have some rain to contend with, but not a washout. Expect a cloudy, windy, and warm day, with the best chance of showers in the afternoon and overnight ahead of a cold front.
Clearing skies, brisk breezes, and cooler temperatures back into the mid 40s can be expected for Sunday.