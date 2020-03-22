TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a bit of snow for most late however rain well to the south; a slushy C-1" for most. Low: 34
MONDAY: Breezy and cooler with snow early, becoming mixed with then changing to rain for most; snow changes to rain north by mid-afternoon; final totals C-2" for most, 2"-4" north. High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a brief evening shower, then perhaps some clearing. Low: 37
Strong Canadian high pressure has been dominating our weather this past weekend as it moved by to our north. The northerly and easterly wind flow this high has been bringing us has provided the region with a seasonably cool air mass. Sunday was another very sunny day with the exception to the rule being parts of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware where there was a bit more cloud cover due to an easterly onshore wind flow. Highs today reached the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Skies will turn cloudy tonight, signalling a little bit of weather drama developing through daybreak Monday. Amazingly, we have some snow to track, although most of us will only see a very minor, slushy accumulation mainly on non-paved surfaces through Monday morning. That snow will then gradually transition to rain the rest of the day. The rain should wash away most of any snow that accumulates, before tapering off and ending Monday night. A drier and milder Tuesday follows before yet another storm system moves through bringing just rain this time Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be another break in the action Thursday before one more storm system moves through Friday, possibly lingering into the start of next weekend, bringing the chance for more rain.
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
An area of high pressure responsible for a dry, sunny weekend will slide off the east coast of Canada tonight, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March. Of course, things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow will develop late tonight after midnight into Monday morning for most of the area before changing to rain from south to north by midday Monday. To the north across northern Schuylkill County, Luzerne County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, snow may not change to rain until mid to late afternoon Monday. It's here that the most snow is expected to accumulate with totals of 2"-4" seeming reasonable with the highest ridge-tops seeing the most amount of snow. Due to this fact, the National Weather Service has put most of these northern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory for the potential of some slippery travel. A coating to 2" of snow is possible farther south from most of northern New Jersey down through the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley, Berks, upper Bucks/Mont, and Dutch Country. For the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, precipitation should be mainly rain from start to finish and hence no accumulation is expected here. Because temperatures will only be hovering close to 32 degrees late tonight, and then will rise several degrees above freezing during the day Monday, any accumulation should be mainly on non-paved surfaces with the exception of the highest ridge-tops to the north where things will be a bit colder. Afternoon highs Monday should reach the low to mid 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT
Low pressure that was responsible for the snow and rain during the day Monday will be moving away from the region Monday night heading off the coast of New England. A few showers will remain possible before midnight, but otherwise, we can expect things to dry out overnight Monday as skies gradually clear late. Overnight lows will settle back into the mid and upper 30s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will return for Tuesday drying things out and bringing a return to sunshine and much milder temperatures. Tuesday should provide us with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Another low pressure system zipping along in a fast flow provides another round of wet weather Wednesday, but this time mainly without the snow. There might be some brief periods of snow mixing with the rain at the onset in the Poconos, but little or no accumulation is expected. For the large majority of us, it's just periods of rain Wednesday, and plenty of clouds, with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A pair of 60-degree weather days return to round out the work week, though one day is drier and brighter than the other. Just like last week, the wetter and cloudier day is Friday with some showers possible at any time. A bit of a breeze is also expected to kick up on Friday.