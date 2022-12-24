The arctic blast that arrived during the day Friday made for a bitterly cold start to our holiday weekend. While Saturday did feature a mix of sun and clouds, the day started with low temperatures well down in the single digits (below zero in the Poconos) and ended with afternoon highs only in the low to mid teens (single digits in the Poconos). And of course with winds gusting to 30 miles-per-hour, wind chills stayed below zero really all day long. Another impressive thing to note is that multiple locations set record cold high temperatures for the day. As of 4pm Saturday afternoon, Allentown’s high of 12 degrees beat the previous record cold high of 18 degrees set back in 1960. Reading’s high of 14 degrees beat the previous record cold high of 16 degrees set back in 1906. Mount Pocono smashed their previous record cold high of 15 degrees set back in 1983 with a high of only 4 degrees! Philly saw a high of 17 degrees beating the previous record cold high of 21 degrees set back in 1989. And Trenton had a high of 13 degrees beating the previous record cold high of 18 degrees which dates all the way back to 1872! While the bitter cold eases somewhat for Christmas Day Sunday, we are still forecasting the day to be a top 5 coldest Christmas for many. Santa won’t have any issues for his travels overnight tonight…he’ll just need to bundle up good as wind chills will remain below zero. We start Christmas morning with below zero wind chill values before those numbers come up a little into the single digits to lower teens by the afternoon thanks to slightly warmer air temperatures as well as slightly lighter winds. Other than the cold though, our Christmas weather will be quiet with a mix of clouds and sun. The cold will slowly ease next week, and we could very well be in the 50s come our next holiday weekend, New Year's Eve/Day. That milder air may come with a price however as a bit of rain may also move into the region.
DETAILED FORECAST
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY
A Top 5 cold Christmas looks to be in the cards for many, but while bitterly cold, it will be a dry one. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows either side of 10 degrees tonight. With a brisk breeze remaining, wind chills will be around or a little below zero as Santa swoops in overnight. For Christmas Day, we anticipate a mix of clouds and sun with still a bit of a breeze, and still very cold temperatures for this time of the year, but not as harsh as the preceding 36 hours. Sunday's highs are expected to top out only in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will still be near or below zero Christmas morning, but should be in the upper single digits to lower teens by the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold and wind will continue to ease as we kick off the new week. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Monday, and finally get to around or just above freezing on Tuesday. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens. Monday should feature plenty of sunshine to start, but that may gradually give way to more cloud cover later in the afternoon as a weak upper level disturbance approaches from our west. That disturbance will pass through Monday night perhaps sparking a few flurries or a snow shower, but otherwise the mostly dry pattern continues. Some early morning clouds Tuesday should gradually give way to a mostly sunny day as the aforementioned disturbance moves offshore.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our slow and steady warm up becomes more noticeable later in the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday. High pressure will strengthen to our south and move off the coast in turn getting our wind direction back to a south or southwesterly one. That flow will aid in delivering some much milder air to the region. Highs should climb back closer to seasonable levels Wednesday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, then into the mid 40s Thursday, and finally around 50 degrees on Friday. Come New Year's weekend, we could be surging well into the 50s, erasing the memories of our Christmas arctic blast. There could be some rain around New Year's Day though as some wet weather may accompany the warmest air.
