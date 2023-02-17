A vigorous cold front crossed the region late Friday morning through midday bringing with it some gusty winds and times of rain or brief heavy showers. Behind the front we did see a little clearing take place from west to east later in the day as some colder and more seasonable air started to build into the region. High temperatures were mostly between 55 and 60 degrees Friday, but it was deceptive because this occurred in the morning in advance of our cold front. During the afternoon we saw temperatures falling through the 40s as winds shifted to the northwest gusting upwards of 30 to 35 miles-per-hour. We'll continue to dry out and clear out into the start of the weekend, with a sunny and seasonably cool Saturday followed by a gradual increase in clouds but also milder temperatures the rest of the holiday weekend. Next week looks a little unsettled with several chances for rain, and a temperature battle with colder air to our north coming a little closer than it has been, but more warmth to the south itching to sneak back in. It seems like our temperatures will fall somewhere right in between with mild and above normal highs mostly in the 50s…nothing that is extremely warm, but also nothing anywhere near as cold as it could be for this time of the year. As has been the case almost all winter, there's no prolonged cold or chances for snow in the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A lingering shower will remain very early on this evening primarily for those in southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Northwesterly winds will continue to usher in drier and colder air gradually clearing out our skies overnight, but also dropping low temperatures into the low 20s. Winds will come down a little compared to the daytime Friday, but some gusts of 25 to 30 miles-per-hour are still not out of the question. Factor in those winds and it will be blustery overnight as wind chills eventually drop into the mid teens.
THE WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks dry for Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of seasonably cool sunshine on Saturday and highs in the low to mid 40s. It won't be as windy as Friday, but a lingering westerly breeze around 10 miles-per-hour will still add a little extra chill, and it will feel like the 30s during the day Saturday. That's certainly not bad at all for February, but compared to the 60s we've been spoiled with of late, it will definitely feel cooler. On Sunday, the cool air relaxes as sun gets filtered through high clouds and highs inch back up to around 50 degrees.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
The holiday will likely be the mildest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the mid 50s, but it will also be the cloudiest day and the only chance of rain over the three-day holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered rain showers, primarily during the afternoon and early evening…certainly not an all-day or heavier rain.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Next week's forecast looks a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasing chill trying to inch closer to our north. We may see a back and forth of sorts during the week, but it seems overall high temperatures will stay above normal and at mild levels for this time of the year. Tuesday is probably a touch cooler compared to Monday, but yet we still manage to reach the lower 50s for high. Then Wednesday, the highs look to stay right around 50 degrees. Thursday is a bit of a challenge as a warm front will try to lift north through the area as the day progresses. There will be a sharp difference in temperatures between each side of the boundary and it’s possible some parts of our area have highs stuck in the 40s while others see numbers soaring into the 60s. It will all depend on just how much progress that front can make across our area Thursday but it’s still too early to make a confident call on that. Some more chilly air does seem pretty likely by next weekend. And there's no chance of snow in the forecast and no big storms, but several chances of rain with the back and forth temps next week.
