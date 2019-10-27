TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild; some fog may form late. Low: 50
MONDAY: Mild for late-October with sunshine and a few clouds. High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds; a little drizzle or a shower possible late. Low: 51
As expected, Sunday got off to a very wet start as a soaking rain, sometimes accompanied by gusty winds, worked from west to east across the area. A low pressure system that was once Tropical Storm Olga in the Gulf of Mexico back on Friday moved into Michigan Saturday night, and then headed eastward across eastern Canada and Lake Ontario, and eventually Upstate New York as we worked through Sunday. The low dragged a trailing cold front from west to east across the area which helped create steady, and sometimes heavy, rain thanks to mild and moisture laden air from the Gulf of Mexico streaming northward ahead of the front. Rainfall totals for most fell between 1.00” and 1.50” but areas near and south and east of I-95 saw a little less, between 0.50” and 1.00”. Sunday's soaking rain was the fourth widespread drench-fest in less than two weeks.
As wet of a start as it was Sunday, we still managed to salvage some dry and pleasant conditions to round out the day. By the time we got to 1pm-2pm, steady rain moved away to our east, and outside of a stray lingering shower, clouds actually broke up for a little sunshine as dry air raced east of the Appalachians in the wake of our departing storm system. Not only that, but high temperatures climbed all the way to the low and mid 70s. Skies should continue to clear for tonight with many eventually seeing hardly a cloud in sight, while areas north and west of the mountains see more in the way of partly cloudy skies. Some fog may form late due to damp ground from the rain, but we will likely have enough of a breeze blowing to prevent the fog from becoming widespread. Overnight low temperatures will be mild only dropping to around 50 degrees.
A bubble of high pressure will then settle over the mid-Atlantic on Monday leading to a dry day with a return to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Afternoon high temperatures will feel very nice for late October standards reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night, and we could even see a little drizzle or a shower late, as a weak area of low pressure develops east of the Jersey Shore and gives us an easterly onshore wind. This setup will lead to another mild night with overnight low temperatures only dropping into the low 50s.
We'll retain the onshore wind flow for Tuesday with the aforementioned weak area of low pressure east of the Jersey Shore. This setup will keep skies mostly cloudy along with the continued chance for a little drizzle or a shower. There should still be plenty of dry times however, but look for high temperatures to get a little cooler compared to Monday dropping back into the low and mid 60s. Winds will change back to the south and west for Wednesday as the offshore low pressure system falls apart and high pressure returns from the west. We'll get back to more in the way of sunshine Wednesday along with warmer high temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.
The forecast for later this week is still dishing out more tricks than treat. Another storm system will wrap up through the Great Lakes around Thursday and Friday, with periods of rain likely haunting some of those outdoor Halloween activities. The steadiest rain looks to favor later Thursday night and into early Friday morning, with a drying trend Friday afternoon and evening. Brisk and chilly air will follow behind that late-week storm system for the first weekend of November. Temperatures look to begin in the 30s and only end in the 50s.
Have a great and safe evening and start of the new week!