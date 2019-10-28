TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a bit of drizzle of a shower late, especially east. Low: 50
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of drizzle or a shower, especially east. High: 62
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty drizzle, especially east. Low: 54
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Many would likely agree that the new week got off to a fantastic start weather-wise thanks to a bubble of high pressure sitting atop the region. We were treated to plenty of sunshine for the day along with a light breeze and comfortable afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and even a few 70-degree readings. While we’ll initially retain mostly clear skies into the early evening, we can expect clouds to be on the increase through the overnight as an area of high pressure builds southward into Nova Scotia and a weak wave of low pressure develops east of the New Jersey coastline bringing us an easterly onshore wind flow. This onshore flow will bring in Atlantic moisture helping to increase the clouds, but it also may spark a little drizzle or a shower after midnight, especially across New Jersey. With increasing clouds and moisture tonight, low temperatures will once again be mild, likely only dropping to near 50 degrees.
High pressure will stay over Nova Scotia Tuesday while the weak wave of low pressure offshore from the New Jersey coastline stays in that position. This setup will keep our easterly onshore wind flow going, and hence, we can expect a rather cloudy Tuesday with the continued chance for a little drizzle or a shower, again especially in New Jersey. With a lot more cloud cover Tuesday compared to Monday along with the onshore wind flow, afternoon high temperatures will be a little cooler topping out in the low 60s.
A weak cold front will approach from the west Wednesday and this should help to push the high pressure system over Nova Scotia and offshore low east of the New Jersey coastline a little further away out to sea. The result will be our wind direction changing to a more southerly flow which will aid in less of a chance for any drizzle along with a little more in the way of sunshine. We’re still likely looking at more clouds than sun, but it should be a warmer day compared to Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures climbing back to the upper 60s.
Halloween Thursday continues to look damp as a potent area of low pressure originating over the deep south works its way northward through the Midwest into the eastern Great Lakes late in the day. A cold front will trail from this low pressure system, and ahead of the front, mild and moisture laden air from the Gulf of Mexico will stream up the eastern seaboard into our area. Periods of rain are likely for much of Thursday, but the steadiest and heaviest rain right now appears to be late Thursday night into the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning when winds also turn gusty. Even with all the clouds and rain, high temperatures Thursday are still expected to reach the upper 60s. This setup is similar to the storm system that impacted the region Saturday night into Sunday, so we’ll need to watch for ponding on roadways again along with minor poor drainage flooding, especially with leaves clogging storm drains.
Halloween’s low pressure system will lift northward into eastern Canada on Friday dragging it’s trailing cold front off to our east. A little rain may linger into first thing Friday morning, but it appears dry air will race in pretty quickly in the wake of the departing storm system leading to much of the day being dry with a decent amount of sunshine returning by the afternoon. Brisk and chilly air however will also be racing in behind the storm system, so expect Friday’s high temperatures to technically be in the pre-dawn hours in the 60s. By sunrise and there-past, we’ll likely see temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will return for the first weekend of November leading to dry conditions and plenty of sun, but we can expect quite the chill as morning low temperatures will be in the low 30s and afternoon high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s.
Have a great and safe evening and rest of the week!