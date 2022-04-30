Our last day of April was certainly a spectacular one weather-wise, all-be-it, cold to start in the morning. Many once again saw low temperatures around or just below freezing thanks to clear skies last night, very dry air, and lightening winds. Fortunately, temperatures recovered nicely as Saturday wore on, and we were treated to plenty of sunshine, hardly a cloud in sight, less wind compared to the last couple days, and afternoon highs back to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s. These more seasonable temperatures will continue for the remainder of the weekend, however sunshine will be replaced by more cloud cover on Sunday. A shower or two could sneak in later in the afternoon Sunday, but the better chance for some rain will hold off until Sunday night. Moving through next week, multiple disturbances look to cross the region at various times bringing chances for showers and cloudier periods, however, nothing that significant looks to impact the area. The main weather story really will be that temperatures look to remain closer to normal for this time of the year as we kick off the month of May.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A few clouds will occasionally pass overhead tonight, but it’s nothing more than some thin high clouds and overall, skies will remain rather clear. Winds will be light, and the air is still quite dry, so this will set us up once again for a rather chilly overnight. Lows probably don’t get quite as cold as the last couple nights, but we still anticipate the numbers to drop into at least the upper 30s with a few of those typically colder and low-lying sheltered outliers dipping into the mid 30s. Some of those typical colder spots may also see a little bit of frost.
SUNDAY
While Saturday is the better weekend day, Sunday doesn't look all that bad either, even though clouds increase and there's a slight chance of a shower. Expect sunshine to mix with increasing clouds as the day wears on, but despite that, highs should still manage to reach the mid 60s (areas to the west closer to Interstate 81 may be a bit cooler thanks to clouds increasing sooner and maybe even a shower working in there a little sooner too). A couple showers may move in from the west later in the afternoon, although the better chance for some rain showers will hold off until Sunday evening or Sunday night. Showers look mostly light and scattered, but an isolated downpour or rumble of thunder overnight Sunday can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly for areas south of the Lehigh Valley.
MONDAY
The more widely scattered showers overnight Sunday will likely move offshore by sunrise Monday as a weak wave of low pressure heads in that direction as well. Monday should then start mainly dry, but rather cloudy, before clouds break for a little sun during the afternoon. A second little disturbance to our northwest, mainly an upper-level trough, looks to move through Monday afternoon perhaps sparking a shower or two again, however much of the day should be dry. Thanks to an easterly onshore component to our wind Monday, highs won’t change much compared to Sunday, likely topping out in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure briefly returns for the daytime Tuesday getting us back to more in the way of sunshine before clouds increase yet again later in the day as another weak disturbance moves towards the region from the west. Any showers with this disturbance fortunately look like they will hold off until Tuesday night. Highs should be back up around seasonable levels and close to 70 degrees. That disturbance to our west Tuesday will cross the region for Wednesday leading to a return to rather cloudy skies along with the chance for occasional showers throughout much of the day. It also looks to be a little breezy Wednesday, and a stray downpour or rumble of thunder isn’t even entirely out of the question. High Wednesday should still manage to reach the mid and upper 60s despite all the clouds and bit of rain as the region will briefly get into a warm sector in advance of a cold front.
THURSDAY
High pressure from eastern Canada will briefly take back control of our weather for Thursday leading to dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should be rather pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: