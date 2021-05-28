After severe storms swept through the area late Wednesday, we enjoyed a sun-sational Thursday with plenty of sunshine but with less heat and humidity. It was still warm, but more comfortable with highs around 80 degrees, the type of weather we'd love to continue right through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has different plans altogether.
A slow moving series of low pressures will slide through the Mid-Atlantic and up the coast over the next three days, providing abundant clouds, frequent opportunities for wet weather, and unseasonably cool temperatures as well. So those hoping for sunny and 80° for the unofficial start to summer this weekend will instead get to 60° (if we're lucky) with clouds and rain.
While the next three days won't all be washouts, you'll be dodging raindrops from time to time, with Friday afternoon and overnight the wettest part of the stretch.
There is some hope that we salvage the Memorial Day itself with as the clouds break and the cool eases, so that's your best bet for nice weather over the three day weekend.
FRIDAY
While Friday begins with just a little sunshine, expect clouds to thicken the first part of the day, with some rain developing Friday afternoon and the steadiest rain expected Friday evening and overnight. Given the clouds and rain, plus a developing easterly ocean breeze, it will be a cool day for this time of year, with highs in the mid 60s. Our average high for late May is in the mid to upper 70s.
Periods of rain, on the moderate to heavy side at times, will be the rule through Friday night, with an inch or more of rain likely by Saturday morning for much of the area.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
While the heaviest rain will be done by the weekend, we're by no means done with the clouds and some pockets of occasional showers or drizzle, which will likely last some or most of Saturday and even into part of Sunday.
Expect mainly cloudy skies, a cool onshore breeze, highs that may even struggle to get to 60 degrees, and a little rain or drizzle at times, though with only lighter additional rainfall totals around or less than a quarter of an inch over the two weekend days.
MEMORIAL DAY
This will be the best holiday weekend day for outdoor activities, and Memorial Day holiday observances will rightfully have the nicest weather of the weekend. Some sun will finally return with at least partly sunny skies expected on Monday, as highs finally bounce back to around 70 degrees. One out of three isn't bad, but obviously it could be a whole lot better!
TUESDAY
Of course, the weather gets even nicer once we're all back to work and school on Tuesday. Partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 70s return.