In case you're counting, we've now had 11 straight days of cooler than average temperatures, 6 straight days with highs mired in March-like mid to upper 50s, and 6 straight days with at least some rain. If you have a little "May"-laise, then it's for good reason. Wednesday was another copy and paste mostly cloudy, chilly, and brisk day with some scattered showers from time to time, similar to the dreary doldrums we've had all week. Things will slowly improve later this week, but significant improvements won't be realized until the weekend. So expect another day of clouds and scattered showers on Thursday, with highs stuck in the 50s yet again, although perhaps inching up a few degrees into the mid to upper 50s, hardly an improvement worth mentioning. We'll make a few more baby steps forward on Friday, with highs inching up a bit more to around 60 degrees, and perhaps a little more sunshine too, although a scattered shower or two will still linger. For a change, the best weather news is centered around the weekend, which looks entirely dry for the first time in a month, with highs eventually clawing their way back up past 70 degrees early next week, for the first time in over two weeks! Next week should be more seasonable throughout with 70s sticking around.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
It's another mostly cloudy and chilly night with lows down around 40 degrees, but the clouds actually helping to keep any frost or freeze concerns in check. Look for some scattered showers to linger into the evening and overnight hours, with most of them done before midnight. Any rainfall amounts will be light and a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Painstakingly slow improvements are expected the next few days, as temperatures inch up into the upper 50s on Thursday, but plenty of clouds will linger. While there we be a few sunny breaks, a few scattered showers will again pop up, especially from late morning into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will again be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most for most of us. Any showers diminish during the evening, with another mostly cloudy and chilly night following and lows down around 40 degrees once again. Come Friday, there are a few less clouds, a few more breaks of sun, and highs inch up to around 60 degrees for the first time this week. However, a stray shower or two may still linger, even though most of the day remains dry.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time since Easter, we should finally get to enjoy an entirely dry weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with no rain (or severe weather) in the forecast for a change. In addition to the drier and brighter prospects, we'll warm up as well, back to seasonably mild levels with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then finally cracking into the low 70s on Sunday. Our last 70-degree day was way back on Saturday, April 22nd, so it's been a while! Enjoy!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The nice weather continues into Monday with plenty of seasonably mild sunshine and highs up in the mid-70s. While it stays warm through Tuesday, that's likely our next chance for some rain, or at least a few showers.
TRACK THE WEATHER: