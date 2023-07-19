Look for clouds and some sunshine today along with a shower or thunderstorm in some locations, but certainly not everywhere. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with not too humid conditions.
As the week comes to a close, a warm front will lift north Thursday followed by a cold front moving through Friday. So, humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again Thursday night and Friday.
High temperatures this week will average in the middle 80s during the afternoon and middle 60s for nighttime lows.
High pressure builds in just in time for the weekend so, there is a pleasant reward to look forward to. Both days over the weekend look to be mostly sunny with lower humidity and temperatures in the middle to lower 80s!
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
We'll continue to see improving conditions in the smoke/ hazy skies today as winds begin to shift more north/northeasterly. Expect partly sunny skies amid lower humidity and a stray shower or thunderstorm.
Temperatures in the afternoon will mainly be in the lower and middle 80s with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday and Friday will feature somewhat humid conditions along with highs in the middle 80s. Shower and thunderstorm activity will take place from time to time with downpours possible in any shower or thunderstorm that moves through.
Thursday night into Friday looks to be the most active window of time as a cold front swings through.
WEEKEND
High pressure builds back into the area and we'll finally have a pleasant weekend to enjoy!
Expect mostly sunny skies both days with lower humidity and temperatures mainly in the middle and lower 80s.
Look for comfortable evenings under mostly clear skies and nighttime lows mainly in the lower 60s - a nice duo of days coming!
