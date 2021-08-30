Sunday started like Saturday day with plenty of clouds, however as we got into the afternoon, we saw more in the way of sunshine break through those clouds. This in turn helped lead to warmer and more humid conditions as afternoon highs Sunday got back to either side of 80 degrees. The day was also dry for many as well thanks to the influence of a strong area of high pressure off the coast of Maine.
Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase later Monday as another cold front drops in from our north and west. We’ll see a brief spike in temperatures Monday ahead of this front before the numbers drop back off again behind the front as we progress through the rest of the week.
Latest forecast guidance has the remnants of Hurricane Ida tracking northeastward towards the region as we get into the middle of the week. Confidence continues to increase that we’ll see a decent round of rainfall along with much cooler temperatures, mostly centered around Wednesday.
Then, Ida’s remnants will move away to our north and east as we round out the week allowing high pressure to settle in helping to dry things out and lead to a decent amount of sunshine with pleasant temperatures and humidity.
MONDAY
The new week will get off to a somewhat unsettled start as highs climb back to rather warm levels in the middle 80s Monday and the humidity lingers and provides fuel for that persistent daily chance for some showers and storms. We will see clouds and some sun.
A cold front will be dropping in from our north and west Monday afternoon and evening, sparking a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, however much of the day does look to remain dry. A couple storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.
TUESDAY
Latest indications are that Monday’s cold front will drop far enough to our south Tuesday that much of the day looks dry. We’ll call it sunshine filtered through a fair amount of mid and high cloud cover with an ever so slight chance for a stray shower well south and west of the Lehigh Valley, however most of the region probably doesn’t see a thing.
There also appears to be a little drop in dew points behind the front for Tuesday with the numbers falling back into the low 60s and maybe even some upper 50s. This means Tuesday shouldn’t feel as uncomfortable as Monday with highs expected to reach the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Our midweek will be determined by where the leftover rains of Hurricane Ida decides to go. The cold front to our south on Tuesday is expected to provide a train track for Ida’s remnants to ride northeastward along, and there seems to be an increasing chance that tropical moisture lifts this far north late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
This setup might lead to heavy rain once again along with a very cloudy Wednesday as high temperatures struggle to even make it to the low 70s.
We’re still several days away, and it’s certainly still possible Ida’s remnants end up staying further south and our forecast ends up drier and warmer for the middle of the week. Forecast model guidance however suggests otherwise at this point.
Assuming this rather gloomy forecast pans out, we’ll need to be on the lookout for flooding again as early indications are we could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 6 inches possible.
THURSDAY
Whatever happens with Ida’s remnants, we think it will be exiting away to our north and east Thursday morning. The cold front that Ida’s remnants were moving along will also move off to our south and east. This will allow high pressure from Canada and the Great Lakes to return.
The result will be a strong push of dry and comfortable air that will make for a very nice end to the week weather-wise. Look for a slight chance of some lingering showers early Thursday morning with a cloudy start, then skies turn much brighter as the day wears on. Highs should reach the mid 70s with comfortable humidity values.
FRIDAY
High pressure from the Great Lakes will build overhead for Friday leading to a dry and mostly sunny day with very comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Look for afternoon highs to reach the mid and upper 70s.
Nighttime lows by the end of the week will also be dropping back into the refreshing and comfortable 50s.