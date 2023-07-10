A very active Sunday prompted many flood warnings and advisories, some of which remain as of now. You may run into some local roadways closed due to high water levels, so be careful on your way out.
Some slightly drier air will work in behind the front, but elevated humidity can help spark a spotty shower or thundershower before it exits completely today.
There will be a period of dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s.
Thursday will be warm and humid before another cold front returns late Thursday when the next chance of more summerlike showers and storms returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
The bulk of the unsettled weather exits the region for Monday as the aforementioned storm system makes its way further north and east into New England or offshore.
Humidity values will remain high, and there will be just enough energy leftover on the backside of Sunday's storm system to lead to a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly midday and afternoon Monday.
Still, much of the region should stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
High temperatures should go up a tad compared to Sunday, reaching the low to mid 80s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure returns from our west for the middle of the week finally leading to at least a couple days of storm-free conditions.
Dew points also look to drop a little back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday meaning it won't feel quite as uncomfortable as the last several days have felt.
Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday as afternoon high temperatures climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s.
Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures return the upper 80s once again, although heat index values shouldn't be much different from the air temperature given those aforementioned lower dew points.
Dew points and humidity likely go back to rather sticky levels again on Thursday as the region gets out ahead of an approaching cold front from the west.
High temperatures also look to remain very warm Thursday in the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.
As the aforementioned front moves closer later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm may pop up.
TRACK THE WEATHER: