After a few showers and thunderstorms this morning, we look at a mix of clouds and sunshine along with breezy conditions and lower humidity values. High temperatures will top out near 80 degrees. We will hold onto the comfy sunshine going throughout the entire upcoming weekend. We'll briefly turn up the heat and humidity on Monday ahead of our next cold front, which may spark a shower or t-storm Tuesday, which will in turn be followed by another shot of comfier air for the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
After a few showers and a thunderstorm this morning we will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine along with breezy conditions today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Open the windows Friday night, with clear and comfy weather and diminishing winds, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
It's hard to believe there are only three weekends left until Labor Day weekend, so with the clock ticking on summer, here's hoping all of them are as nice as this one looks to be. Expect plenty of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity levels, and therefore comfortably warm highs, around the 75-80° mark Saturday, inching up closer to around 80-85° by Sunday. With the comfy air mass in place, the nights will be rather comfortable by mid-August standards too, in the mid to upper 50s both Friday and Saturday nights.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week will start off with likely the warmest day of the forecast on Monday, as we'll keep plenty of sunshine ahead of a cold front to our north, and we'll see highs climb to around 85-90 degrees Monday and possibly Tuesday. That cold front will back down from the north sometime Tuesday, but not have much moisture to work with. As a result, we'll stay mainly dry, with perhaps just a small shower or storm chance centered on Tuesday. Behind our front, winds will shift, the comfier air will be reinforced after a brief bout with some stickier air on Monday, and highs may settle back closer to the 80-degree mark.
