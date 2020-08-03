Weather Alert

DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012>027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-031730- Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 25 National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ AL092020 523 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020 This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Isaias Expected to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Wednesday Morning** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Caroline, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Delaware Beaches, Eastern Monmouth, Inland Sussex, Kent, Middlesex, Ocean, Queen Annes, Southeastern Burlington, Talbot, and Western Monmouth * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Caroline, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Delaware Beaches, Eastern Monmouth, Inland Sussex, Kent, Middlesex, Ocean, Queen Annes, Southeastern Burlington, Talbot, and Western Monmouth - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Camden, Cecil, Delaware, Eastern Montgomery, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Kent MD, Lower Bucks, Mercer, Morris, New Castle, Northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia, Salem, and Somerset * STORM INFORMATION: - About 730 miles south-southwest of Atlantic City NJ or about 690 miles south-southwest of Dover DE - 29.7N 79.9W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Isaias is currently located just offshore of the northeast Florida coast. The storm is expected to continue northward along the East Coast. It will likely move inland over the Carolinas this evening and approach our region by late tonight and especially Tuesday. Impacts should diminish by Wednesday morning. The main threats with this system are heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding and some river flooding, strong winds especially near the coast, minor to potentially moderate coastal flooding, and dangerous marine conditions. We are most concerned about flash flooding caused by 4 to 6 inches of rain, as well as strong winds along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts with wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible. Secondary threats include minor to locally moderate coastal flooding, especially in Chesapeake Bay, as well as the potential for isolated tornadoes. Dangerous rip currents and 8 to 12 foot seas are also expected over the waters. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across northern Delmarva, western New Jersey, and much of southeastern Pennsylvania. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt water rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Streets and parking lots may become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions may become dangerous. Possible road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across coastal New Jersey and Delaware. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across eastern New Jersey and central and southern Delaware. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across northern Delaware, western New Jersey, northeast Maryland, and southeastern Pennsylvania. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along Delaware Bay, the tidal Delaware River, northeastern Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across New Jersey and Delmarva. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant. $$