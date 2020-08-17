Weather Alert

MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101>106- 171200- Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris- Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 527 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020 ...Locally Dense Fog This Morning... Areas of fog will continue to develop through the early morning hours across the region. Some locally dense fog will be possible with visibilities less than one mile in some areas. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. $$