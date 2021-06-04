Right on schedule, the higher humidity levels arrived on Thursday, marking the stretch of a sticky and increasingly hot forecast through the weekend and into next week. To mark the transition to more humid days ahead, a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms moved through, one early in the morning and another developing during the afternoon and evening. We'll do it again on Friday, with clouds, some hazy sun, plenty of humidity, and a few more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. By the weekend, rain chances go down, temperatures shoot up, and the humidity sticks with us, with the heat likely peaking early next week with the first heat wave of the summer of 2021.
FRIDAY
Like Thursday, Friday will feature plenty of clouds that should give way to some sunny breaks, which in turn will pop a few showers and storms as the day progresses. The coverage and intensity of storms should both be less compared to Thursday, but a heavier downpour or two is certainly possible given the higher humidity. Expect highs around 80 degrees to wrap up the week.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the 50° rain from the last weekend of May, with partly sunny skies and increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb through the mid and even upper 80s as the weekend progresses. A stray pop-up thunderstorm is possible Saturday, although most of the weekend looks dry as we make amends for last weekend's gray and gloom.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat is one, with 90-degree heat likely Monday through Wednesday and perhaps the first heat wave of the summer season. It will be partly to mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees each day, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's about that time…so get those air conditioners primed! A thunderstorm or two may pop up in the afternoon or evening by Tuesday or especially by Wednesday, but much of the time looks to stay dry.