Wednesday was a drier and slightly less humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of the area. Showers were confined to areas in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and far South Jersey, where some higher humidity lingered, and these same areas are the most likely spots for a shower or thunderstorm today. Today will be mainly dry for most with just a spotty shower possible throughout the day. The better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will occur late Friday into Friday night, although even then, it will only be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the highest rain chances again favor southern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as Delaware. But the weekend continues to look sun-sational, with increasing sunshine, decreasing humidity, and comfortably warm and pleasant weather from Saturday through Monday.
THURSDAY
Look for clouds and sunny breaks today with more humid conditions along with a spotty shower, especially south of the Lehigh Valley with the highest chances closest to the Maryland and Delaware borders. Highs will be around 80 degrees, not quite as warm as other days this week with more clouds present.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a seasonably warm but rather humid Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, some breaks of hazy sun, and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly drops through. However, rain chances don't look as widespread as they once did with this front, and instead, only scattered activity is expected and it won't rain everywhere equally. Again, the best chances will lie from Southern PA to South Jersey and Delaware, where the humidity will remain highest. Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s, with shower and thunderstorm chances continuing into the overnight but gradually ending from north to south.
THIS WEEKEND
While there could be some clouds early Saturday morning for all of us and even some showers from Southern PA to the South Jersey and Delaware beaches early in the day, expect a nice Saturday overall as any morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine during the day, and lowering humidity as an added bonus as well. Then Sunday is a mostly sunny, comfortably warm, and dry day from start to finish. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s, and nighttime lows will dip back into the upper 50s as the nice sleeping weather returns for a few nights.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday, a carbon copy of the copious comfy sunshine we'll see Sunday. Our next cold front approaches on Tuesday, with our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.