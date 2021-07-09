It was the third straight day on Thursday with the threat of some evening severe thunderstorms, thanks to abundant warmth and humidity. There has been 2-4"+ of rain across parts of New Jersey with the moisture from Elsa. Farther inland, some heavy rain has affected the area at times, but the steadiest rain continues to the east and northeast.
It will be a good start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and slightly less humid conditions. However, the heat and humidity build again next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing later in the weekend and early next week.
Sunday and Monday are the best chances for rain after tonight, with the heat becoming more noticeable by mid-week.
FRIDAY
Things will actually dry out and clear out a bit, as morning clouds and lingering showers for some give way to partly sunny skies. It's another warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
As a cold front approaches late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening. But as has been the case every day this week, any storms will be hit or miss, and much of the day will be dry.
Behind our front, we'll get a slight shot of comfier air to start the weekend.
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the pick day of the forecast, with a mainly dry day expected under partly sunny skies. We'll also get a modest reprieve from the heat and humidity with a slight reduction in both.
Highs will be in the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels, if only for a day. Therefore, Saturday is the better, drier, and comfier of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
This will be our next best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, but even so, no washouts are expected. Expect more clouds than sun both days with lots of humidity, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time, both day and night.
Highs will be in the low 80s on Sunday with the highest rain chances, then inch back up into the mid 80s come Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
From Tuesday to Thursday, expect some typical dog days of summer weather. It will be warm, but not excessively hot, and it will be humid, as we expect it to be in mid-July.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with highs into the upper 80s, with a few spots flirting with 90 degrees on occasion.
A pop-up thunderstorm or two is possible, especially each afternoon or evening, but rain chances will be lower compared with earlier in the week.