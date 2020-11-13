Thursday was day two of abundant clouds and wet weather, but remember, nothing lasts forever in a (cold) November rain. Well, it was far from a cold rain Wednesday, when highs still reached the upper 60s as some steady rain fell. But it certainly turned colder on Thursday, as the rain took the form of scattered showers throughout the day. Early morning temperatures were close to 60 degrees, but temperatures steadily fell through the day, into the upper 40s for most by afternoon. While the cooler weather is here to stay and we won’t be treated to any more 60 or 70-something-degree days anytime soon, the clouds and showers slowly clear the area this afternoon, setting up a seasonably cool and sunny start to the weekend. Our next cold front will bring a bit of rain and gusty winds with it later Sunday, then a shot of even colder air will settle in for the first half of next week. Outside of a spotty rain or snow shower, it looks much drier, but also rather chilly and blustery.
TODAY
Clearing is taking place from west to east this afternoon as high pressure moves in from our west. It will feel like November should, with seasonably cool highs in the mid 50s as we finally welcome back some sun to our skies before the work week ends.
TONIGHT
As high pressure moves even closer from our west, we can expect a mainly clear sky for tonight. Low temperatures will drop back closer to seasonable levels in the mid and a few upper 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the nicer albeit the cooler weekend day, with high pressure overhead for just one day and mostly sunny skies the result. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s, with just a light northwest breeze. By Sunday, a cold front will slide through during the day, bringing increasing breezes, along with increasing clouds after a little morning sun. A bit of rain can also be expected during the afternoon and early evening with the arrival of the front. Rainfall totals on average look to run around 0.10” to 0.25” area-wide. Highs will briefly warm into the mid and a few upper 50s ahead of our cold front, before colder air arrives to start next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine Monday through Wednesday, but brisk west to northwest winds will usher in increasingly colder air. Highs will be in the low 50s early Monday before dropping off during the day, and remain in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the time should be dry, save a scattered rain or snow shower here or there. But the colder air and wind will be the bigger weather talking points, especially after our recent warm stretch.