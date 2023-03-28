After some rain and drizzle at times on Monday and early this morning, drier air will win out today as high pressure moves in from the west. Clouds will break for some sunshine along with a breeze at times this afternoon.
Dry conditions will remain through Thursday along with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday afternoon; however, a quick disturbance Tuesday night and a front Wednesday night could bring a passing sprinkle or shower.
An active pattern returns by the week on Friday with another system bringing some rain later Friday into at least the start of the weekend.
Temperatures remain fairly consistent and seasonable through the week with highs in the middle and lower 50s.
A warm up comes with the wet weather Friday as highs climb back to near 60. Signs point to an even warmer day Saturday where afternoon temperatures could reach the upper 60s and lower 70s along with a wet day.
After a cold front moves through, it'll become breezy, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will roll back to the lower 50s Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Drier air returns today as high pressure builds in from the west. Clouds will break for some sunshine this afternoon with a breeze at times as well. Today's afternoon high temperatures shouldn't be too far off from normal, reaching the low and middle 50s.
Another quick moving and relatively weak disturbance may cross the Virginias tonight and head off the coast early Wednesday morning. While we still can't entirely rule out the slightest of chances for a stray shower overnight Tuesday from this aforementioned system, all indications are much if not all of the region will remain dry now.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a dry day under mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures a tad warmer compared to Tuesday in the mid 50s.
A cold front will cross the region from the northwest Wednesday night briefly kicking up the breeze and also perhaps sparking a stray rain and/or snow shower. This front will quickly exit the region by Thursday morning allowing Canadian high pressure to build down across the region throughout the day.
Look for Thursday to be mostly sunny again, but probably slightly cooler compared to Wednesday with high temperatures falling back into the lower 50s.
FRIDAY
Friday should start dry with perhaps even a little sun, but our active weather pattern remains meaning another storm system will be approaching from the west as the day unfolds. Look for clouds to thicken and lower with a bit of rain arriving later in the afternoon or evening.
Despite more clouds and rain approaching, with a southerly wind flow taking hold, some fairly mild air should be pushing into the region. High temperatures Friday should still manage to reach the upper 50s. And as of now, indications are, the rain will linger into the start of the weekend, but it will also come with a warm surge as high temperatures Saturday soar well into the 60s.
