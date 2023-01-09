Sunday started off with sunshine before some high clouds increased during the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday were fairly close to normal in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a light breeze.
A relatively weak and fast moving low pressure system moved though overnight with some rain and snow shower activity which coated the ground in a few locations.
High pressure will work its way into the area today as clouds break for sunshine along with high temperatures topping out in the middle 40s.
As has been the case with pretty much every significant storm system impacting our area so far this winter, the next storm later Thursday into Friday should bring mainly rain to much of the region. And the pattern continues to not look that favorable for snow fans for the foreseeable future.
It's also a little warmer than average for early January, and it will stay that way the next seven days, with highs mostly between 40 and 45 degrees, and nighttime lows a little colder and generally between 25 and 30 degrees. Cooler…yes. But certainly not cold for this time of year, with no big cold and no big winter storms in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We begin the new work and school week with cool, but not cold temperatures and a mainly dry and pleasant pattern for early January. Clouds will break for sunshine today along with a bit of a breeze at times.
High temperatures Monday should reach the mid 40s.
Skies will be mainly clear Monday night with seasonably cold low temperatures in the upper 20s.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and more seasonable nighttime lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our next storm system looks to approach as early as late in the day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day and perhaps a few rain showers arriving later in the afternoon. It’s possible a brief period of a light wintry mix will cross the region earlier in the day Thursday, but overall, this next weather maker once again looks to bring primarily rain.
Thursday’s highs should reach the mid 40s.
As we head into Thursday night, a steadier and rather soaking rain looks to take hold as low pressure from the nation’s mid-section tracks northeastward right across the region. This inland track is a milder setup that snow fans and skiers certainly do not like.
Guidance has been trending a bit quicker with the track of the low pressure system, so for Friday, the storm should be lifting north of us into either upstate New York or New England.
Steadier rains from Thursday night should taper back to more in the way of scattered showers for at least the first part of Friday with rather cloudy skies otherwise and high temperatures in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND
With the late week storm system looking to move a little quicker now, that should set us up for a drier and more optimistic weekend weather-wise compared to earlier forecasts. We can’t entirely rule out an isolated rain or snow shower on Saturday in the wake of the low pressure system probably sitting somewhere near Atlantic Canada, but overall much of the day looks dry…just somewhat cloudy with a stiff northwesterly breeze adding an extra chill to the air.
High temperatures Saturday may only climb to around 40 degrees but it will probably feel like it’s closer to freezing with the wind factored in.
Then Sunday looks mostly sunny with high pressure building closer, but temperatures should still be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and wind chills once more closer to freezing with a brisk northwesterly wind staying in place.
TRACK THE WEATHER: