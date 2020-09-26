TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or a bit of drizzle, as well as some fog. Low: 63
SUNDAY: Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning followed by some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon; a bit warmer and more humid. High: 78
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or a bit of drizzle, as well as some fog. Low: 63
Thanks to the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta and an upper level disturbance moving by to our south, the weekend got off to a rather cloudy start with some showers occasionally seen throughout Saturday. Thanks to plenty of clouds and an easterly onshore component to our wind, Saturday’s highs ran cooler struggling to even get out of the 60s in many spots. New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of the Philly area did see a little more sunshine, and hence the warmest highs occurred here reaching the mid and upper 70s (Mount Holly, NJ even got to 80 degrees). While the remnants of Beta and the upper level disturbance will be heading out to sea for the remainder of the weekend, plenty of low-level moisture will remain keeping skies rather cloudy for a while. Some more drizzle or a shower will be possible tonight into Sunday morning, but much of the rest of Sunday should then be dry. Temperatures should get a little warmer Sunday thanks to a hint of sunshine returning in the afternoon, then we’ll keep things warm and humid to start next week out ahead of a cold front slowly approaching from our west. This cold front is expected to move through later Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing a good chance for rain, with some beneficial amounts possible. Some much cooler air will then gradually build in behind the front for the middle and latter half of next week as we kick off the month of October. A more fall-like feel should be taking shape for next weekend.
TONIGHT
Beta’s remnants and the aforementioned upper level disturbance will continue moving out to sea tonight diminishing the chances for showers. Having said that, plenty of low-level moisture will be left in the wake of these systems, so skies are still expected to remain rather cloudy, and a stray shower is not entirely out of the question along with some areas of drizzle and fog. Lows tonight should be much milder compared to previous nights thanks to plenty of clouds along with a fair amount of moisture in the air. Look for the numbers to get no cooler than the low 60s.
SUNDAY
That stagnant low-level moisture left behind from Beta’s remnants and the upper level disturbance will linger into Sunday morning leading to a rather cloudy start to the day, along with some areas of drizzle and fog. As we work into Sunday afternoon, we anticipate some of the low-level moisture to finally get scoured out leading to a few breaks in the clouds and a hint of sunshine. This return to a little sunshine should help lead to warmer highs compared to Saturday as the numbers climb back to the upper 70s. Having said that, there’s still a chance any clearing will be hard to come by, and highs could end up being cooler than what we’re currently forecasting. Regardless of just how warm Sunday gets, dew points will continue to climb well into the 60s leading to a bit of a sticky feel, especially during the afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Regardless of just how much clearing occurs during the day Sunday, it’s likely that not all of that stagnant low-level moisture gets scoured out as winds remain light. In fact, the breeze will likely be calm Sunday night, and with a humid air mass now in place, look for clouds to thicken and lower again overnight. Also, we will track a weak upper level piece of energy to our southwest lifting through overnight. This will likely result in a few spotty showers developing again, in addition to some drizzle and areas of fog. This cloudy and moisture-laden setup at night will again lead to mild lows only dropping into the low 60s.
MONDAY
Just like Sunday, Monday likely starts on a cloudy note with some areas of drizzle and fog before some sunshine breaks through the clouds during the afternoon. Our wind direction appears to become more southerly Monday, so with less of an easterly onshore component compared to the weekend, we should stand a better chance of seeing at least a little more sunshine in the afternoon. A cold front will be slowly advancing eastward from the Midwest, and a few showers and a rumble of thunder may pop up well in advance of this front across our region. Plenty more dry times than wet times however can be expected. Thanks to that more southerly wind flow Monday, highs should remain above normal in the upper 70s, and dew points will remain well into the 60s keeping a sticky feel to the air.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned cold front to our west will slowly make its way across Pennsylvania throughout the day Tuesday while a decent amount of moisture streams up the East Coast ahead of the boundary. The result for our region will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, especially during the PM hours. A south and southwesterly wind flow right out ahead of our front will keep humidity values high and temperatures above normal as highs still manage to reach the mid and upper 70s. The cold front is expected to cross the region Tuesday night while a wave of low pressure to our south lifts northward along the boundary. This setup brings the possibility of a steady and soaking rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday with some forecast models suggesting between 1” and 3” of total rainfall. These amounts would be beneficial given that our month-to-date rainfall totals are running between 1” and 3” below normal.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front that moves through Tuesday night will gradually work offshore throughout Wednesday taking any steady and heavier rains with it. There will still be a fair amount of moisture leftover behind the front however, and this in combination with an upper level trough slowly building in from the north and west will keep a shower or two around, especially in the morning, along with mostly cloudy skies. The day should also have more of a fall feel to it as winds turn a bit gusty and highs drop back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A broad upper level trough from central Canada will continue digging southward into the nation’s heartland and slowly advance eastward for the remainder of the week. The trough will continue sending cooler air in our direction as highs drop back into the mid and upper 60s Thursday, and mid 60s Friday. Nighttime lows will also get cooler falling back into the 40s. While drier air at the surface should lead to more in the way of sunshine Thursday and Friday, the cool and unstable air aloft will ensure its dirty sunshine as plenty of cumulus clouds mix in during the afternoons. A spotty shower or two is also not entirely out of the question although both days should be mainly dry.