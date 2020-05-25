High pressure wedged its way down along the Northeast Coast from the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday, but it was never enough to clear us out completely due to the easterly flow. As that high pressure system slowly slips south from the Canadian Maritimes and positions itself near Bermuda by midweek, the winds will shift to a more southerly direction. This will result in progressively warmer temperatures, more humidity, and a mixture of clouds and sunshine over that stretch. As that high pressure moves further away from the Eastern Seaboard later this week it will lose its grip on the region and things will become more unsettled as cold front inches closer. This means the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will return as humidity levels become even more noticeable as temperatures stay well above average.
MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to control our weather for Memorial Day keeping the forecast dry for the large majority of the region. The one exception to that rule may be in the morning for areas near the Interstate 81 Corridor where a weakening warm front approaching from the west may spark a shower. Other than that, we start Monday still dealing with that easterly, onshore flow, so the day will start with some low clouds and even a little bit of fog. As the day wears on, the wind direction will become more southerly which should allow for the clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine and warmer afternoon highs. Just how quickly that change in wind direction occurs Monday will be key in how much sun we ultimately see and how warm it will get. With that said, highs will get a bit warmer than Sunday as they return to the mid 70s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Most of us consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start to summer, and while it may not feel like it as much this year with everything going on in the world, it will at least feel like summer in the world of weather. We're forecasting our first stretch of 80-degree days so far this year with a little more humidity as well. Tuesday’s highs should be in the low to mid 80s, then mid 80s for Wednesday. The warmth is due to an area of high pressure sitting over Bermuda leading to a southerly or southwesterly wind direction instead of that cooler easterly flow off the ocean. The Bermuda high also looks to be strong enough that it will keep most of any showers and thunderstorms through the period well away to our north and west. Both days should feature a decent amount of sunshine mixed with clouds, although we may continue to see those pesky low clouds and even a little bit of fog first thing in the morning.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be another very warm day similar to Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are once again expected to reach the mid 80s. This go around however, we should start to notice the humidity a bit more so as the strong Bermuda high pressure system slowly starts to breakdown allowing more moisture to creep up the Eastern Seaboard. A cold front across the Great Lakes and Eastern Canada will also move a little closer and as a result, we should see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. A decent portion of the day still looks dry however at this point with partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next several days as the aforementioned cold front to our north and west tracks through. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps a few storms will be locally strong.