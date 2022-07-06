Tuesday featured mostly cloudy skies and more humid conditions, along with a few showers and a thunderstorm in spots. A front will move to the south on Wednesday giving us a bit of a break from the higher humidity from late Wednesday through early Thursday, and likely limiting rain chances to just a spotty shower during that time. That front may inch back north later Thursday, plus a fresh cold front will drop from the Great Lakes in our direction later Thursday into Friday. That combination means an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms before the end of the work week, and another surge of higher humidity through Friday as well. However, all fronts will be gone by the weekend, and in their wake, will be a comfortably warm, sunny, and dry air mass with refreshingly low humidity for Saturday and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
Today looks mostly dry with some sunshine returning as a front sags to the south of us during the day. The humidity drops a bit behind the front, offering only a brief break from the summer humidity. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine and a mainly rain-free day, though a spotty shower can't entirely be ruled out, mostly closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with a muggy morning then a slightly less humid afternoon.
THURSDAY
Thursday will likely see the humidity slowly rise once again, with a stickier afternoon and overnight. This will be one of the less warm days of the forecast, but highs will still be around 80 degrees. Again, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially later in the day, with rain chances going up for everyone Thursday night into Friday.
FRIDAY
This is probably our best chance of rain left this week, as a cold front presses south with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. As usual, higher humidity will spike ahead of the cold front and fuel the higher rain chances, with comfier air awaiting behind that front for the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s, like most days through next week as the seasonably warm but not hot pattern continues.
THIS WEEKEND
It's never too early to look ahead to the next weekend, especially when it looks to be a keeper weather-wise. No, it still won't be that hot. But it will be warm and fairly comfortable by July standards, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80-85° by day and comfy upper 50s for sleeping at night! Boy, if you don't like a real hot summer, this summer is for you…so far anyway!