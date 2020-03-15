Saturday started with ample sunshine, but gave way to increasing mid and high clouds throughout the afternoon, as a weak storm system approached from our south and west. High temperatures Saturday were noticeably cooler compared to the warmth on Friday, especially with a breezy northwest wind, but we still managed to reach the mid and even a few upper 50s for highs which is a little shy of 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The weekend will end on an even slightly cooler note, but still dry with plenty of sunshine. The new week ahead will start dry, but a weak system looks to bring a little rain to the region late Monday night, possibly mixed with a little snow, into Tuesday. A somewhat stronger storm system looks to impact the area Thursday and Friday bringing initially a rain/snow mix for Thursday followed by just rain Friday as a surge of warmth heads back up the Eastern Seaboard.
SUNDAY
High pressure will build in from the north today, shunting the aforementioned weak system well to the south of the region. Any clouds leftover this morning will make way to sunshine. Given the position of high pressure, the flow will be northerly and this will mean temperatures will be a few degrees lower than Saturday, but still above normal for the middle of March. Highs should climb into the middle 50s this afternoon. With the chilly wind flow and a clear sky, temperatures will fall below freezing across the entire area tonight as lows are expected to dip down into the upper 20s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Monday as a weak front approaches from our west. In addition, the wind flow will become easterly or even southeasterly, further increasing the cloud cover with the moist flow off of the ocean. This will mean that Monday will be yet a few degrees cooler, finally winding up around normal in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The weak front may bring a shower overnight, with a rain or snow shower possible in the Poconos. Again, no snow accumulation will occur.
TUESDAY
With the weak nature of the aforementioned front expected to linger into Tuesday, we'll continue to allow for a passing shower or two. Latest forecast guidance has moved things a little quicker with the front, so the greatest chance for any rain Tuesday will likely be in the morning. Some sunshine may actually return during the afternoon Tuesday. Despite the passage of a "cold front," the return to sunshine along with a westerly wind flow will mean temperatures should climb back above normal to the mid and upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure will move eastward from the Upper Midwest to a position over New England or southern Canada by Wednesday, which will once again knock temperatures down to near normal in the low 50s. This high will move offshore Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of the next storm system. This appears to be the most moisture-laden system of the forecast period, although there is some disagreement with the forecast models on just how heavy any precipitation would be. Also uncertain is precipitation type at the onset. While some forecast models warm the atmosphere sufficiently, others suggest a mix or even snow Thursday morning. With high pressure quickly moving offshore, any cold air for snow should be brief. We will keep the mention of a mix in the morning for now, but that would only be at the onset and most likely in the Poconos. Other than that, Thursday should be a mostly cloudy day with a few more showers possible as highs only reach the lower 50s.